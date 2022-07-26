The Editorial Board: Jail staffing problems have solutions and it’s time to start putting them in place

The problem of overtime at the Erie County Correctional Facility may seem intractable, but it’s not. It may be expensive, but it is fixable. Here are three ways:

• Hire more people. The county doesn’t want to do that because it is cheaper to pay the overtime – no new benefit packages, no additional retirement costs. But that option may be less beneficial than it appears.

• Build a new jail. The existing Alden building is outdated and inefficient, factors that contribute to staffing problems. Plus, it is under-used.

• Do both, if necessary.

It is a serious problem, as jail deputies rebel at the forced overtime to which they can be legally subjected. Some, say leaders of the Sheriff’s Office, are abusing sick time and family leave policies to evade what can seem like a punishment.

That was the circumstance that Corrections Officer Andrew Shanahan faced when he refused a third consecutive day of mandatory overtime. A divorced father, Shanahan had not seen his two young daughters in two weeks. He had promised them he would celebrate his birthday and watch a Bills game with them that night.

So he went – no abuse of sick time or family leave, he just broke the rules and signed out. Then he worried he would be fired. He wasn’t, but he was suspended for seven days. Perhaps that was fair under the circumstances, but the circumstances are broken.

Some officers are finding another way out: They quit. Last year, a higher-than-usual number decided to hang it up, with 34 jail deputies resigning. It’s not hard to find less stressful work that can also draw a satisfactory paycheck.

You don’t have to condone the misuse of time off policies to acknowledge that real issues are driving it. Together, those problems begin to make the case for additional staffing.

Rebellion against chronic mandated overtime is predictable. Overworked deputies or an understaffed jail is an invitation to trouble: by inmates; through exhaustion; via lawsuits. Those factors have to be considered in weighing the merits of expanding the staff. There are many ways that overworked employees can cost more public dollars than budgeted, especially in a job where stresses can be high.

“I drank about a pot of coffee at my midnight shift to stay awake,” said Deputy Adam Drew, who works at the Erie County Holding Center. “But I know I’m a walking zombie.”

Drew knew at that time the he might be forced to work four 16-hour shifts over five days. It is a brutal schedule that leaves little time for sleeping or for his wife and five children. But at least he has them. Others don’t. Their work is known to produce higher rates of divorce, alcoholism and drug abuse.

Part of the problem of both jails is their physical layout. The outdated designs, combined with the increased number of inmate classifications and programs, make efficient staffing impossible. That’s true, even though inmate populations have fallen dramatically, a benefit of bail reform.

Two years ago, the Sheriff’s Office began to consider the future of its jails. A think tank proposed closing either the Holding Center or the Correctional Facility, largely because their significantly smaller populations – a consequence of Covid-19 and bail reform – made them too big for their needs. It was an informal idea that seems to have faded away, but if a modern, well-conceived new building can help permanently reduce the size of the staff needed to oversee inmates more safely and more efficiently, that is another powerful argument in favor of rethinking the existing arrangement.

Regardless, deputies are sending a message. Their medium might not be especially welcome or appropriate, but leaders in the Sheriff’s Office and county government need to pay attention.

