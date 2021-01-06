The Editorial Board: Jacobs the coward

Every legal challenge has been litigated and rejected, including by judges President Trump appointed. The claims were preposterous and the courts, to their credit, said as much.

None of that stopped Trump from trying to steal Georgia’s election on Saturday, when he pressured its Republican secretary of state to “find” him 11,780 votes – his deficit plus one. And, to Brad Raffensperger's great credit, he once again told the president that he was wrong: Biden won.

Jacobs is not made of that kind of stuff. To their steel, he is cotton candy. There is simply no issue here but the one Trump has conjured and that his fellow seditionists have embraced.

So, in addition to being chicken-hearted, Jacobs is also a liar. He knows better. The only plausible explanation for his decision is that he is pandering to right-wing voters within his district, which is – for the moment – the most Republican one in the state. Its makeup is all-but guaranteed to change after redistricting is completed in the next year or so.

The good news for upstate is that the region’s leading Republican congressman, Tom Reed of Corning, had the fortitude to do the right thing. Earlier this week, while Jacobs was in hiding, Reed announced that he would not join the effort to break the country.