The Editorial Board: Jacobs, Reeds shirk their duty by voting to let Bannon ignore a congressional subpoena

Last Jan. 11, Reed wrote an opinion essay for the New York Times in which he argued that it would be preferable for Congress to censure Trump rather than impeach him, for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attacks. Reed wrote in the piece that “our democratic institutions were assaulted” on Jan. 6.

“All responsible parties, including President Trump, must face justice. We cannot give credibility to the belief that Washington chooses to hold people accountable only for mere political advantage, especially to the detriment of the Constitution.”

The flip side of that statement is that people should not escape accountability for mere political advantage, but Reed voted to give Bannon a pass. That’s disappointing for the congressman who has lowered his public profile since his announcement in March that he would not run for re-election after the Washington Post published a story in which a former lobbyist accused him of sexual misconduct.

Putting principles above party is so rarely done in politics. Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died last week at age 84, was more public servant than politician, but he was an example of adhering to his values, even when doing so was not easy. Powell no doubt lost friends and allies when later in life he switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat.