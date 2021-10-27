The Editorial Board: Jacobs, Reeds shirk their duty by voting to let Bannon ignore a congressional subpoena

The House of Representatives last week voted to make a criminal contempt referral against conservative strategist Steve Bannon for defying a congressional subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The House approved the referral, which was given to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, by a 229-202 vote, with just nine Republicans joining the unanimous Democratic vote in favor. Rep. John Katko of Syracuse was one of nine Republicans who broke ranks with his party. Reps. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park and Tom Reed of Corning voted with fellow Republicans rather than for defending the subpoena authority of the branch of government in which they serve, the branch that was violently attacked last January. It was violation of their duty as members of the national legislature and as citizens of the country.
The GOP party line was expressed by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who calls the select committee’s investigation a partisan exercise designed to create a distraction so that Democrats don’t have to talk about "the crises they’ve created on every level.”
It’s true that political point-scoring has been part of congressional investigations since the days when meeting minutes were recorded with quill pens dipped in inkwells. Partisan grandstanding aside, Congress has a duty to hold hearings on matters of national importance. An attack by Americans on the citadel of democracy meets that test.
Bannon has refused to answer questions or hand over documents to the House select committee, claiming executive privilege. He is a sometimes adviser to former President Donald Trump but held no formal government job in the weeks prior to Jan. 6.
The Republicans who voted to let Bannon escape accountability for whatever planning role he played in the insurrection were essentially casting a vote in favor of lawlessness and disorder, practices they otherwise claim to oppose. Their votes also weaken Congress’ authority in compelling testimony during investigations. Republicans are likely to gain seats in the House and Senate during the 2022 midterm elections and will want GOP-led committees to have full subpoena power when they start investigations.
Jacobs, of course, joined more than 150 other lawmakers on last January’s day of infamy when he cast a vote against certifying the presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. The Trump-circulated Big Lie was that “voting irregularities” took place that cheated Trump out or re-election in his loss to President Biden.
Jacobs cited his “constitutional duty to ensure the security and integrity of our elections,” clinging to the fiction of voter fraud amplified by Trump supporters.
Reed, on the other hand, did the right thing by voting to certify the electoral college results, a mere formality in normal times.
Last Jan. 11, Reed wrote an opinion essay for the New York Times in which he argued that it would be preferable for Congress to censure Trump rather than impeach him, for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attacks. Reed wrote in the piece that “our democratic institutions were assaulted” on Jan. 6.
“All responsible parties, including President Trump, must face justice. We cannot give credibility to the belief that Washington chooses to hold people accountable only for mere political advantage, especially to the detriment of the Constitution.”
The flip side of that statement is that people should not escape accountability for mere political advantage, but Reed voted to give Bannon a pass. That’s disappointing for the congressman who has lowered his public profile since his announcement in March that he would not run for re-election after the Washington Post published a story in which a former lobbyist accused him of sexual misconduct.
Putting principles above party is so rarely done in politics. Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died last week at age 84, was more public servant than politician, but he was an example of adhering to his values, even when doing so was not easy. Powell no doubt lost friends and allies when later in life he switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat.
“I’m an American, first and foremost,” Powell said during a TV interview in 2008.
Today’s world would benefit from having more Colin Powells in public life.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.