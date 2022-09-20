The Editorial Board: Jacobs offers a conservative’s response to gun violence

It would at least be a start and, under the circumstances, a useful one.

Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, is proposing legislation to regulate the sales of military-style weapons in response to mass shootings such as the one in May that massacred 10 innocent people at the Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket. It would requires a license for people who want to buy such semiautomatic weapons. Those who already own one would be grandfathered in.

By his own acknowledgement, the proposal won’t go anywhere in the current Congress, but it allows for a debate going forward. Significantly, it also sets down a potentially valuable marker: Republicans don’t have to pretend an obvious and chronic problem doesn’t exist.

To acquire a license under Jacobs’ proposal, buyers would have to take a firearms safety course, pass an FBI background check, get fingerprinted, submit proof of identity and pay a $130 fee, which would help to fund the licensing program. The license would have to be renewed after five years if the purchaser wanted to buy more such weapons.

There would be exemptions. Active-duty military personnel and law enforcement officers would not have to be licensed. Individuals without a license could still fire semiautomatic weapons at shooting ranges or when they are hunting if they are accompanied by a license-holder. People would be allowed to use them without a license in an attempt to protect others from death or serious injury.

It’s not the best possible answer, but it – or something like it – might well be the best available in a Congress and country so painfully divided. Indeed, those divisions are so deep that even this comparatively mild proposal could well be stymied. But it’s an honest effort to find a solution to a lethal problem that has lacked serious attention, especially from Republicans.

The seriousness of the issue should be beyond dispute, regardless of politics: From 2012 through Monday, the country has endured at least 93 mass shootings in which four or more people were killed. That includes May 14 in Buffalo, May 24 in Uvalde, Texas; and the horrible bloodlettings in Las Vegas, Parkland, Fla.; Newtown, Conn.; Charleston, S.C.; and other American places.

For decades, the country recoiled from the appalling violence but did nothing. Largely, that’s because of the clout of states that think the Second Amendment, alone among Americans’ constitutional rights, has no limits: If someone invents a better way to commit mass murder, then the tool should be available to all, without restrictions. It’s deadly and it’s delusional.

That changed a little with the murders in Buffalo and Uvalde. In June, Congress approved bipartisan legislation to enhance background checks for gun buyers under 21, help to fund “red flag” laws and mental health programs and more. It was a welcome law, even if only focused on the edges of the problem.

Jacobs would go further in acknowledging that the easy availability of semiautomatic weapons is a problem on its own. It also take only a small bite out of the issue, but it would count as a worthy improvement.

There’s a fair argument that semiautomatic weapons such as those used in these assaults should be restricted to military or law enforcement personnel. They’re meant for mass murder and, at that, they have shown themselves to be horrifyingly proficient. Other countries don’t have the problem we do and part of the reason is that those nations aren’t burdened with a misinterpreted, overly broad and maniacally defended Second Amendment.

But incrementalism is woven deeply in the American experience. Even in addressing its critical issues, the country has typically – if often frustratingly – taken a slow boat. It was a century after the Civil War before Congress became serious about civil rights. The late Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., cited among his biggest regrets his rejection of then-President Richard Nixon’s overture on universal health care, Kennedy’s signature issue. Too late, he realized that half a loaf was better than none.

So it remains today.

Jacobs is on his way out. Barely in office for a single term, he sealed his fate by announcing his plan to support Democratic-sponsored legislation to restrict these same weapons. Under pressure from what has become the Republican mainstream, he dropped out of his reelection race but is leaving behind a legacy on an issue we all know will come back, probably sooner than later. Congress should do Americans a favor and take it seriously.

