The Editorial Board: Jacobs, Higgins join on sensible bill to limit access to high-grade body armor

With their bipartisan measure to ban certain categories of body armor, two Western New York congressmen, and a third member from downstate, are posing a test for their colleagues who have resisted most, if not all gun control measures: Are their objections truly grounded in the Second Amendment, or are the resisters merely renegades for whom public safety is an irrelevancy?

The three House members – Reps. Chris Jacobs, Brian Higgins and Grace Meng – have sponsored the well-named Aaron Salter Jr. Responsible Body Armor Possession Act, which bans civilians from owning body armor such as that worn by the man accused of murdering 10 people in Buffalo last month.

The bill would prohibit civilians from buying, transferring or possessing armor rated equal to or higher than the armor used by law enforcement and the military. Such armor would be legally available only to law enforcement and others who need it for protection in their work, if the measure is passed.

These are not arms, so Second Amendment doesn’t come into play. The issues are crime, safety and congressional common sense.

Salter is the retired Buffalo Police officer who, while working as a security guard at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, confronted the killer. Salter shot at the attacker, who was protected by body armor and who then turned on him. Salter, a hero, was one of the 10 people massacred.

Among the important questions echoing around Western New York since that terrible day is why that person should have been able to buy body armor. What civilian purpose does it serve but to better enable mass murder? Jacobs knows the answer.

“There is simply no reason for enhanced body armor to be used without restriction on our streets,” the Orchard Park Republican said. “It puts others in extraordinary danger and prevents the swift termination of a dangerous threat.”

Higgins, Buffalo Democrat, called the measure “a public safety bill named for a hero.” If passed, he said, the legislature “will protect communities, as well as law enforcement dedicating themselves to answering the call in emergency situations.”

Meng, a Democrat from Queens who was already working on this issue, observed that the number of mass shootings in which the killer wore body armor was 2 1/2 times higher in the past decade than it had been in the previous 30 years. That’s a telling, blood-soaked statistic that demands a public response.

Since the shooting in Buffalo and the child massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Jacobs has become publicly passionate about this issue. Not long after those attacks, he announced his support for a House gun control measure and also for legislation regarding body armor.

That change of position will cost him his seat in Congress. He had announced his intention to run in the new 23rd Congressional District, but with his announcement, the party turned its back on him, and he withdrew.

Will opponents of gun control, mainly concentrated in the Republican Party, now insist that, in addition to weapons designed for mass murder, all Americans also have a constitutional right to body armor? Or does the public, through its institutions, have a right to pass reasonable restrictions that discourage massacres such as the one that took the lives of 10 innocent people in Buffalo last month?

It’s a question that has to be asked because, as Americans have learned the hard way, there’s reason to worry about the answer.

