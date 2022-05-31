The Editorial Board: Jacobs finds his voice with statements on assault weapons, replacement theory

The life of a public official is peppered with moments of decision, some of them of overarching importance. Two such moments have come the way of Rep. Chris Jacobs in the past couple of weeks and, to his great good credit, he stood out. They were, in fact, moments of courage.

It is depressingly odd that it requires political courage to acknowledge the undeniable role of military-style weapons in the American scourge of mass murders, but given the state of too many in Jacobs’ Republican Party, it surely does.

No better is that it takes stomach to push back forcefully on the racist and antisemitic vulgarity of replacement theory, a right-wing lie that Democrats are strategically working to diminish the political strength of white people though various forms of immigration.

But it’s circulating, not only in the dark corners of the internet, but within what has become the Republican mainstream. It has fomented violence for years, most recently the murders of 10 Black Buffalonians on May 14, committed by an 18-year-old wielding one of those weapons of mass murder. Jacobs called that theory what it is in Tuesday’s editions of The News.

“As I have read more and learned more about it, it’s clear that this is just a vile and disgusting conspiracy theory rooted in racism and antisemitism,” the Orchard Park congressman told reporter Jerry Zremski. “In my mind, it has no place in this country.” Joining him in condemning that calumny was Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Utica. Both are running for election in districts populated by Western New Yorkers.

That was the second time in four days that Jacobs reminded area residents of the kind of Republican they once believed him to be. In the aftermath of bloodlettings in a Buffalo supermarket and a Texas school, Jacobs publicly announced, for all the world to hear, that he backed a ban on assault weapons such as the AR-15, used in the two most recent massacres of innocents and many others before.

“I hope I’ve been compassionate when I read and heard about previous incidents like this that have happened over the years, but I guess there’s just something markedly different when it happens in your city, to people you know,” he told The News. “This has been a profoundly impactful event for me” – one that he said was amplified by the murders of 19 students and two teachers in a Uvalde, Texas, classroom last week. Jacobs is the father of two young girls.

In addition to banning the purchase of such weapons, Jacobs also said he supports raising the age on some gun purchases to 21, limiting the capacity of magazines and banning the sale of military-style body armor to civilians. All fit well within the proscriptions of the Second Amendment, if not in Republican dogma.

That’s what makes Jacobs’ turnaround so welcome. The former Buffalo School Board member, Erie County clerk and state senator was supported by the National Rifle Association in his 2020 campaign, but polls show most Americans oppose the NRA’s absolutist positions.

That’s not new, but Jacobs’ awakening is and, with it, he has an opportunity to lead his party back to the place where most Americans live: near the political center, where people of good will and honest intentions can work to address the country’s problems.

That, of course, is exactly what we haven’t done on this problem. It’s as though we’ve thown up our hands in surrender, conceding that this is just too hard to figure out. It’s not the image Americans like to project of themselves.

As the weekend’s NRA convention in Houston demonstrated, many Republican leaders cling to a feverish devotion to firearms. Speaking only days after the massacre in Uvalde, former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz of the bloodied state of Texas made clear that mass murder is of little concern when it comes to election politics. They are, in American form, the “dead-enders” once identified by former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

We remain aware that this is the same Chris Jacobs who, in the aftermath of a historic insurrection, objected to seating electors pledged to Joe Biden. It was a terrible vote that ignored the damage being done to the country while abetting the corrupt manipulations of the defeated president.

But if that decision remains unforgiveable, Jacobs is demonstrating today that no one has to be frozen in time. With his public statements on assault weapons and replacement theory, Jacobs is showing true leadership. His party may not be ready for that but, if it were, he’d be following, not leading.

This was good to see.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.