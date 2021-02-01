The Editorial Board: Jacobs doubles down on his infamy as corporate donors pull their support

Facing criticism from within his own district and rejection by political action committees that helped put him in Congress, what does Chris Jacobs do? He doubles down on the lie that betrayed the country.
He claims the opposite. Far from subverting the Constitution, his office insists, Jacobs was actually trying to protect it when he supported the original lie: that maybe Donald Trump really did win the November election; that maybe electors from Pennsylvania and Arizona really should be excluded; that without a shred of evidence, he should support the likes of the QAnon kook Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and the Senate’s own leading insurrectionists, Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.
And, worse still, he did all this only hours after a Trump-inspired mob invaded the American Capitol, killed a police officer and threatened the lives and safety of the representatives Americans had chosen to serve them. Instead of acknowledging his gross misjudgment – voters can be very forgiving of an honest admission of error – Jacobs borrowed from the Trump playbook and repeated the Big Lie.
“Congressman Jacobs believes his responsibility is to defend the Constitution and represent his constituents and their needs, not special interests,” said Cam Savage, a political consultant for the Orchard Park Republican. Apparently, he kept a straight face.
But Jacobs didn’t defend the Constitution, he subverted it. Knowingly and willfully, he took actions meant to disenfranchise millions of Americans – voters whose lawful ballots had already passed muster in the states where they had been cast, winning the imprimatur even of Republican officials. What was the purpose other than to play to constituents in the 27th Congressional District – people who thought Trump and Fox News and the rest of the right-wing apparatus were telling them the truth when they falsely claimed that Democrats had stolen the election?
It was a lie. Jacobs repeated the lie and then doubled down on it.
This issue won’t go away. Because of his vote to try to steal the election for Trump, Jacobs and all the other congressional saboteurs have lost the support of political action committees representing dozens of corporations and organizations. They have pledged to give no money to lawmakers who voted against certifying the Electoral College results. Other PACs have suspended all their political giving, at least temporarily.
It was an essential and patriotic move by those businesses, whose donations are the lifeblood of many elected officials and who employ millions of those politicians’ voters.
Jacobs and his fellow confederates were put on notice before they met on Jan. 6. Perhaps sensing the chaos Trump was trying to sow, business leaders in November called for a peaceful transfer of power. They repeated the demand after the January insurrection, with some even calling for Trump’s immediate removal.
For businesses to stand up like that, en masse, and to follow up with a refusal to continue funding radicals like Jacobs – and, yes, that’s what he’s shown himself to be – is a demonstration of the seriousness of the issues in play. Jacobs and his collaborators tried to overthrow the Constitution. In claiming he was trying to protect it, Jacobs asks voters to believe that up is down, that black is white and that lies are truth.
Indeed, the dissembling continued as Savage dismissed the PAC donations as money from “special interests.” What were they last year, when Jacobs was happy to accept $53,000 from 14 of those organizations? Now, the special interests Jacobs favors are those that would undo the Constitution, steal an election and give succor to insurrectionists.
Haven’t we had enough of this?
• • •
