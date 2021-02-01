The Editorial Board: Jacobs doubles down on his infamy as corporate donors pull their support

But Jacobs didn’t defend the Constitution, he subverted it. Knowingly and willfully, he took actions meant to disenfranchise millions of Americans – voters whose lawful ballots had already passed muster in the states where they had been cast, winning the imprimatur even of Republican officials. What was the purpose other than to play to constituents in the 27th Congressional District – people who thought Trump and Fox News and the rest of the right-wing apparatus were telling them the truth when they falsely claimed that Democrats had stolen the election?

It was a lie. Jacobs repeated the lie and then doubled down on it.

This issue won’t go away. Because of his vote to try to steal the election for Trump, Jacobs and all the other congressional saboteurs have lost the support of political action committees representing dozens of corporations and organizations. They have pledged to give no money to lawmakers who voted against certifying the Electoral College results. Other PACs have suspended all their political giving, at least temporarily.

It was an essential and patriotic move by those businesses, whose donations are the lifeblood of many elected officials and who employ millions of those politicians’ voters.