The Editorial Board: Jacobs and Reed left a mark in Congress – for better and worse

A couple of prominent politicians are exiting the stage with the change of the calendar – one of them, in fact, left several months ago. Both are Republicans, both served in Congress and both left their marks – for better and for worse.

Both could still make a difference.

Chris Jacobs and Tom Reed are today former members of Congress. Reed, who represented the old 23rd Congressional District, was already planning to leave the House of Representatives when his career blew up in the face of personal scandal. Jacobs, the soon-to-be former representative of the 27th Congressional District, crashed his aspirations into a stone wall of political reality. That the crash stemmed from an act of nobility did nothing to save his hide or to compensate for previous episodes of both subversion and servility.

Still, both are able men and, as Bill Clinton can attest, Americans are a forgiving lot. Their service certainly included episodes that served the cause of democracy.

Jacobs, surely understanding the consequences of his decision, came out this spring in favor of a new federal law dealing with the easy availability of weapons meant for mass murder. His silence in the aftermath of the racist murders at Tops had been unnerving, but it soon became clear that the May 14 massacre, along with the school shootings in Uvalde, Texas, had moved him profoundly. He could no longer support his party’s absolutist opposition to any gun laws, no matter how necessary or how reasonable.

With that, the freshman congressman announced that he would vote for a new federal gun measure – which President Biden signed into law – and was promptly chased off his re-election campaign.

He did the right thing for the country by voting for the bill, but it was a shame he allowed himself to be pushed out of the race. He didn’t want to instigate a campaign about gun control, he said, but that debate could have served his party very well, indeed. Gun violence is a scourge. The Republican Party needs to acknowledge that blood-soaked fact. Jacobs could have played a useful role in doing that work. Still, he sacrificed his safe seat to do the right thing.

Reed was a genuinely conservative congressman but, unlike too many – especially in his party – he was actually interested in finding common ground with Democrats. Which is to say, he was more interested in governing than in performing.

Reed’s commitment to the American legislative branch was evident from his leading role in creating the congressional Problem Solvers Caucus. An independent group, the caucus is equally divided between Republican and Democratic members and is, in its own words, “committed to finding common ground on many of the key issues facing the nation.” Those issues are some of the most difficult in Washington and include health care, immigration and gun and school safety.

The caucus was founded in the days of the ill-named Republican “Freedom Caucus,” whose goal was little more than to stymie government. The Problem Solvers’ effectiveness was spotty but has backed bills on policing, infrastructure and drug-pricing.

How influential it will be in the new 118th Congress is an open question, but its opportunity is huge. With Republicans holding only a narrow majority and its far-right wing once again aiming to be the tail that wags the dog, the Problem Solvers could hold tremendous sway and help to ensure that governance doesn’t grind to a halt for the next two years.

If it flexes its muscle, Reed should get a share of the credit. He had the nerve to reach across the aisle when it was politically unwise.

Western New Yorkers can hope the two men find their way back into public life – assuming, that is, that they have learned the hard lessons their service taught.

Reed had term-limited himself but had hoped to run for governor against Andrew Cuomo last year. Both men, strangely enough, tripped over allegations of sexual harassment and Reed publicly acknowledged a problem with alcohol. He apologized for the former and committed to dealing with the latter, a step millions of other Americans also need to take. Alcohol abuse is hardly rare.

Reed resigned his seat in May to join a bipartisan lobbying group. But the ex-congressman, ex-mayor of Corning knows politics. After some time away, we hope he’ll seek new opportunities for public service. We didn’t agree with all his positions, but the Republican Party needs men and women who actually want to govern.

Jacobs’ failure was unforgivable. In the hours after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection – in which the lives of fellow members and then-Vice President Mike Pence were put at extreme risk – he did Donald Trump’s bidding by voting against accepting electors legitimately pledged to Joe Biden. It was an act of political cowardice.

It’s true that Democrats have, in the past, also voted against seating electors of a Republican presidential winner. That’s political theater. This was different. Democracy was on fire, and Jacobs, among other Republicans, fanned the flames. If that vote follows him for years to come, it would be just desserts.

Still, the former state senator, Erie County clerk and Buffalo School Board member has, in other ways, served the public well. His courageous, possibly career-ending vote for a thoughtful gun law counts heavily in his favor. If that Chris Jacobs – the one more interested in policy than politics – once again seeks public office, voters might well give him another look.

