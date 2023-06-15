So much has happened since November – two historic and destructive snowstorms among those events – that it becomes easy to forget: New Yorkers overwhelmingly approved a $4.2 billion environmental bond act in last year’s elections. Now it’s time to decide how that money should be spent.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has begun that work with a statewide listening tour. that continues through August Some of the outlines of the spending are set in the legislation, with at least 35% of the funding needing to benefit disadvantaged communities.

With that, money will be dedicated to reducing air and water pollution in neighborhoods that have too often been overlooked. Those communities will also be in line for energy-efficient public schools, urban forestry projects, green or reflective roofs, community gardens and community cooling centers. Funds from this act will be used to fix Buffalo’s aging sewers and replace lead service lines, which disproportionately affect poor neighborhoods.

It’s more than fair, as Jessica Ottney Mahar, the Nature Conservancy’s New York director of policy and strategy, observed.

“These are the communities that have been subjected to the most pollution over time,” she said. “They’re ready – they’re ready for less asthma, they’re ready for less heart disease. They’re ready for less pollution.” As history has proved over and over, those communities are easy to disregard. Conditions improve in them not by accident, but by design.

That still leaves nearly two-thirds of that pot of money – more than $2.9 billion – to deal with issues in other parts of the state, where the need is hardly insignificant. The bond act focuses on four categories of concern: restoration and flood risk reduction; water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure; open space land conservation and recreation; and climate change mitigation.

In Western New York, a prime target could be the grimly polluted Scajaquada Creek, fed by illegal sewer hookups, its course long-ago diverted and emptying its filth into the Niagara River.

Climate mitigation also suggests a focus on the rising threat of winter weather. While Western New York has always been subject to severe storms, the risk is rising with global temperatures. As strange as it sounds, warmer weather can produce worse storms. Lake-effect snows are smothered when Erie freezes over, but last year, the lake remained mainly open. That helped feed two disastrous storms that lashed the region and especially harmed Buffalo’s East Side.

Similarly, worsening storms of all kinds have caused severe spring flooding along the south shore of Lake Ontario. That hasn’t occurred since 2019 and there is a legitimate public policy question about spending tax dollars protecting private property along the lake. Still, the risk remains and lack of access to the lake can cause economic stresses.

The category of green space offers opportunities for the Niagara River Greenway, whose mission is the health of – and access to – the river as well as development of the Niagara River Corridor’s scenic, natural, historic, cultural and recreational resources.

It’s important that the state is seeking public input before putting together a plan to spend this money. Even $4.2 billion will leave more to do later, so it’s essential to ensure the most pressing projects aren’t forgotten.

There will be more opportunities to contribute with a total of 10 listening sessions scheduled through August. Two will be virtual, on June 26 and July 26. Register for them at nysebatour.com.

...

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.