News Editorial BoardThere is a new family of chemicals to worry about. They are invisible, tasteless and odorless – and, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, they’re linked to cancer, high cholesterol, thyroid disease and other serious conditions.

The initials may vary – PFNA, PFOS or PFOA – but many experts believe a group of chemicals known collectively as PFAS share potentially deadly impacts on human health.

The EPA calls them “emerging contaminants,” and they’re known scientifically as per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, chemicals used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water. Another name for them is “forever chemicals,” because they do not degrade over time. A new study by the U.S. Geological Survey reports PFAS in at least 45% of the nation’s tap water. That includes Western New York tap water.

Clearly, regional drinking water systems must be rigorously monitored by municipal agencies for this new danger. Further regulations may be necessary and there are definitely ways residents can protect themselves and their families.

Mayville residents in Chautauqua County had to resort to bottled water when PFNA was found in the village’s source wells in 2020. The chemical is now gone, thanks to a new, uncontaminated well and the addition of a treatment system, but residents are worried about the long-term effects of what they unknowingly consumed. It’s speculated that the source of the PFNA contamination in the Mayville wells was aqueous film-forming foam, a fire suppressant area firefighters were training with from 2014 to 2018 at an emergency services complex in the village. If so, there could have been as much as six years of exposure for these residents.

Fire-fighting foam is only one of the many uses of these chemicals, which also go into stain-resistant clothing, moisture-resistant packaging and nonstick cookware.

We’re not going to get rid of them – at least not in the near future – but we can protect against them.

Monitoring: Whether a village of less than 2,000 or an urban center with more than 200,000, it’s important for municipalities to regularly monitor for the presence of PFAS. If concerning levels are found, there are treatment systems that can filter them out. New York State already requires such monitoring for PFOS and PFOA and more monitoring and notification laws are on the way.

Regulation: A rule now proposed by the EPA would require manufacturers to report many products that contain PFAS. States are already acting. Maine has passed a law that will ban all avoidable uses of PFAS by 2030. In New York, PFOA and PFOS have been regulated as hazardous substances since 2016, and PFAS in food packaging are prohibited. More laws are likely needed.

Protective action by residents: Annual quality reports from water suppliers are required by state law and can be requested if they are not already provided. For those who aren’t content with their water remaining below “maximum contaminant levels,” water filters that use activated carbon treatment and reverse-osmosis treatment are the most studied and effective PFAS removal options, according to the EPA.

Life’s conveniences often come with a toxic price. At one point, DDT seemed like a great idea. But now we know. With awareness, vigilance must follow.