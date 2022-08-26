The Editorial Board: It's time for the Colored Musicians Club to shine

It’s high time for the Colored Musicans Club to stop being one of Buffalo’s best-kept secrets. For more than 100 years, the modest CMC premises at 145 Broadway have resounded with the celebration of an American art form. Cultural history was made here, and more need to know about it.

That knowledge will be spread and the CMC’s premises won’t be so modest for much longer, thanks to $3 million in renovations, funded by Empire State development, as part of its East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund, and Erie County. The club will have a new entrance, an expanded performance space and an updated facade. A ceremonial groundbreaking last Wednesday marked the beginning of the project, which adds another 2,000 square feet of space to the facility.

We hope that some of that space will be devoted to telling the fascinating story behind this unassuming venue. It was the first clubhouse of Local 533, Buffalo’s Black musicians’ union, founded in 1917 when Buffalo’s other musicians’ union, Local 43, declined to admit nonwhite members.

Local 533 moved into the c.1910 structure on Broadway, which had originally been built as a store, in 1918. In 1935, the union officially became the Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo, where, during the following decades, practically every major jazz performer passing through Buffalo stopped by for jam sessions that often went on until dawn.

In those days, the club was surrounded by other jazz venues such as Little Harlem, the Royal Arms, the Kitty Kat, and the Zanzibar, just to name a few. Headliners at these venues – depending on which decade – included Errol Garner, Miles Davis, Billie Holiday, Sonny Stitt, Ahmad Jamal, McCoy Tyner and Ramsey Lewis, stellar performers from a dizzying array of top talent.

As, over the years, the surrounding clubs dropped away, the Colored Musicians Club remained, hosting rehearsal and jam sessions for a mostly local group of musicians. Local 533 merged with Local 43 in 1969, as mandated by the national American Federation of Musicians, forming an integrated Local 92, but the original club kept its building under a charter from New York state.

The CMC may be the sole jazz venue in the area, but it’s joined in proximity by the Nash House, the Michigan Street Baptist Church and WUFO, which, with the CMC, form the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor. Renovations are also underway at Nash House and Michigan Street Baptist Church.

It’s hoped that the development of these institutions, rich repositories of Black history and culture, will attract regional, national and even international tourism, but it might be even more important to make sure that Western New Yorkers make these institutions part of their weekend outings and that local schools include them in their curricula.

Though development of the corridor has been ongoing for the past two to three decades, it’s been halting, due to many factors. Many of the structures surrounding the anchor institutions have been demolished, Michigan Avenue is not pedestrian-friendly and full-time dedicated staff members to oversee the big picture were lacking.

That situation was remedied last February when a new strategic action plan was unveiled and funding from Empire State Development and East Side Avenues was announced. Now there’s staffing and the work is underway. A project that for so many years seemed more like wishful thinking than anything else looks like it will become a reality within a few years.

Is it possible to hope for more? Could the revitalization of the Colored Musicians Club, with its amazing jazz legacy, help revive Buffalo’s jazz scene, which, though still active, has lost much of its former vigor?

Raising the profile of this long-overlooked piece of national jazz history could lead to more jazz-centric development.

