The Editorial Board: It's painful, but we take a stand: Root for Tom Brady on Sunday

If Buffalo Bills fans find themselves rooting for Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, should that be considered a case of Stockholm Syndrome?

The psychological condition in which hostages or abuse victims bond with their tormentors seems applicable to Brady, who torched the Bills for 68 touchdowns and a 32-3 record in his 18 seasons as quarterback for the New England Patriots.

When Brady left New England last year to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reminded Bills fans to “celebrate responsibly.” Celebrate they did, and the Bills won their first AFC East title since 1995.

Bills partisans face a dilemma when Brady’s Bucs take on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. On one side is Brady, our longtime nemesis; on the other stands Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ spectacular quarterback who could stand in the Bills’ way for another 10 years or longer. We will make no predictions on the outcome, but we will offer an endorsement: Root for “Tompa” Bay.

When Brady took his talents to Florida, he moved to the NFC, where he poses much less of a threat to Buffalo. If Josh Allen and the Bills manage to earn a trip to the Super Bowl next season, and Brady gets back to the big game at age 44, we’ll take our chances.