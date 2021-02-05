The Editorial Board: It's painful, but we take a stand: Root for Tom Brady on Sunday

If Buffalo Bills fans find themselves rooting for Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, should that be considered a case of Stockholm Syndrome?
The psychological condition in which hostages or abuse victims bond with their tormentors seems applicable to Brady, who torched the Bills for 68 touchdowns and a 32-3 record in his 18 seasons as quarterback for the New England Patriots.
When Brady left New England last year to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reminded Bills fans to “celebrate responsibly.” Celebrate they did, and the Bills won their first AFC East title since 1995.
Bills partisans face a dilemma when Brady’s Bucs take on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. On one side is Brady, our longtime nemesis; on the other stands Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ spectacular quarterback who could stand in the Bills’ way for another 10 years or longer. We will make no predictions on the outcome, but we will offer an endorsement: Root for “Tompa” Bay.
When Brady took his talents to Florida, he moved to the NFC, where he poses much less of a threat to Buffalo. If Josh Allen and the Bills manage to earn a trip to the Super Bowl next season, and Brady gets back to the big game at age 44, we’ll take our chances.
Tampa Bay also lured tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to reunite him with Brady. Gronkowski grew up in Amherst, personifying the “local boy makes good” story. It wasn’t fun watching him beat up the Bills when he played for the Patriots, but who seems more likable now – Gronkowski or Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce? We’ll take Gronk.
The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. They have played in the last three AFC championship games, beating Tennessee and Buffalo after losing to Brady’s Patriots in the 2018 season.
Mahomes is likable and a rare talent who stands in the way of the Bills’ championship hopes. We do not wish him ill, nor do we want to see his team become an unstoppable juggernaut.
The Bills’ draft-day trade with the Chiefs in 2017 enabled them to draft Mahomes. Kansas City took him with the No. 10 overall pick it received from Buffalo. The Bills used the picks they acquired to draft cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and left tackle Dion Dawkins, all of whom are star contributors. And, the Bills drafted Allen in 2018. You’ve probably heard how that one turned out.
We understand how difficult it is for many Bills fans to cheer for their longtime oppressor, star participant in Deflategate, owner of six Super Bowl rings and husband of a supermodel. After all, “Crying Brady” memes give “Crying Jordan” memes a run for their money in Western New York.
In their 2016 book “This is Your Brain on Sports,” L. Jon Wertheim and Sam Sommers documented brain wave studies showing that sports fans derive as much pleasure from watching a rival team fail as from watching their own team do well. Like Pavlov’s dogs, we are hard-wired to salivate when we see Brady get sacked or throw an interception.
However, in these polarizing times it is time to bury old grudges and root against the Chiefs out of our own self-interest.
There is one final comforting thought to savor if Brady wins his seventh Super Bowl title. Bill Belichick, the Patriots’ cantankerous coach, will have nothing to do with it.
• • •
