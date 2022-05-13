The Editorial Board: It's not just the Scajaquada. Neighborhoods will see dramatic change, too.

Maybe 50 years ago, Buffalo commuters regularly whizzed along the full length of the Scajaquada Expressway. Maybe back then, this highway provided an essential east-west connection between Route 33 and the Niagara Thruway.

It doesn’t now. And it turns out that many of the things we thought we knew about this road just aren’t true. Only 20% of users get on at one end and get off at another and only 18% use the expressway to get to work. The 20% figure becomes less impressive when paired with the fact that only 8% of that number use the full expressway going east to west.

By far the majority of drivers on the Scajaquada are taking it for short hops to the grocery store or other local amenities. It’s being used as a neighborhood access road, not an expressway. Major institutions located along the Scajaquada, including the Albright-Knox, SUNY Buffalo State College and the Buffalo Zoo, have indicated that keeping it is not a priority for them.

These and other revelations have come out of a two-year public engagement project undertaken by the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council with the help of Stantec, an internationally known consulting firm.

Participants included stakeholders from all the neighborhoods touched by the Scajaquada Expressway, including Black Rock, Delavan Grider, Elmwood Bidwell, Fillmore-Leroy, Grant-Amherst, Hamlin Park, Masten Park, Parkside and the Upper West Side. This is where one third of Buffalo residents live.

There were public meetings, surveys and workshops throughout these communities, resulting in statistics and summaries of how and why the expressway is actually used, how it affects its neighbors, and what should be its future (or lack thereof).

The goal is to make all the communities along the expressway – not just Delaware Park – safer, more sustainable and better equipped with amenities that urban residents need, including bike lanes and walking paths. It’s also a goal to get rid of on- and off-ramps in favor of safe crosswalks, pedestrian bridges, and true connectivity between residential neighborhoods, parkland, and commercial districts. So far, $89.94 million in federal and state funds have been committed to the Scajaquada project through the State Transportation Improvement Program. Additional costs could be at least partly paid with money from the 2021 federal infrastructure program.

Interestingly, almost as much of the excitement generated by this planning process has centered on the revival of Scajaquada Creek as it has on the restoration of Delaware Park.

Bringing this once healthy, now putrid waterway back to life depends on removing the Scajaquada between Elmwood Avenue and Niagara Street, including the tangle of highways and on- and off-ramps at Niagara and Tonawanda streets, where the expressway and I-190 intersect. If this happens, SUNY Buffalo State College becomes a waterfront campus, complete with many of the recreational attractions we’re used to at Canalside.

Overall, there are 39 performance metrics to be considered in transforming the expressway and all its neighborhood connections. Here’s just one of them, a big one: Ability to restore the network of park, roads, sidewalks, and paths and furnishings that are sympathetic to the original park design. The four possible scenarios – status quo, at-grade roadway, partial removal and full removal – will be considered in light of these metrics and, most likely, a combination including elements of each of the four will be chosen as the final design. That won’t happen until this summer.

Even the status quo option, unlikely as it is to be proposed, includes changes such as new bike crossings and improved intersections.

An at-grade roadway transformation, among many other elements, extends Letchworth Street, adds six bicycle paths and creates better movement through Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Partial removal takes the expressway out of the park, replacing it with a shared path, but keeps at-grade roadways starting at the edges of the park and connecting to the two highways. A new pedestrian bridge over the expressway and creek connects Buffalo State College with the Black Rock neighborhood.

Full removal, which a surprising number of attendees at a recent presentation were fine with, turns the whole shebang into a shared bike/pedestrian pathway. Cars would use Buffalo’s existing street network.

Some attendees of the May 5 public meeting indicated they were more interested in removing the expressway west of Elmwood and keeping a modest roadway through Delaware Park.

What we find impressive about all this is that the process has gone well beyond replacing or keeping an expressway. This is an all-encompassing transit transformation with tentacles reaching in every direction. There might be a new trail along the Black Rock Channel, as well as along every other body of water in the area. There’s a greenway planned for Dewey Avenue east of Main Street that would connect to Canton Alley, a street we never knew existed. This process asked Buffalonians how they wanted to get around their neighborhoods and it clearly has taken their answers very seriously. Whatever the final solution will be, we’re expecting dramatic results.

This is a question not just for Scajaquada-area residents, but all Buffalonians and even others further afield may have an interest. Delaware Park, an historic green space that was was mangled by the expressway, belongs to the whole city, but it’s a regional treasure.

Want to express your opinion on the options? Visit www.gbnrtc.org/regioncentral-events to review all four and send feedback.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.