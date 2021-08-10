The Editorial Board: It's Gov. Hochul's turn

Hochul will serve out Cuomo’s third term in office, through the end of 2022. It remains to be seen if she will run for a term of her own, but we wouldn’t bet against her.

Political observers have learned not to underestimate Hochul, who won a 2011 race for the congressional seat formerly held by Rep. Chris Lee. Chris Collins won the 27th District seat back for Republicans in 2012, but only after the district lines had been redrawn to make it the most Republican district in the state. Hochul also beat back a 2018 primary challenge for the lieutenant governor slot from Jumaane D. Williams, then a New York City councilman from Brooklyn.

Hochul has amassed an impressive donor network. She raised more than $500,000 in the first six months of this year and has outraised Attorney General Letitia James, who would be a strong challenger for the Democratic nomination for governor.

The state has endured a run of political careers that ended in scandal, including that of a Cuomo predecessor, Eliot Spitzer, who resigned as governor after revelations of his patronizing prostitutes. We know Kathy Hochul will put New York on a different path.

• • •

