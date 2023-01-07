The Editorial Board: It was a historic, unforgiving storm, but Buffalo still fell short

Just like the two skinny waifs hiding under the cloak of the jolly Ghost of Christmas Present, the robust facade of Buffalo’s City Hall hides a pair of unwelcome stowaways.

In Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol,” the names of the waifs are Ignorance and Want. In Buffalo’s story, their names are Ineptitude and Inequity. Both played central roles in the grim narrative that unreeled throughout the area’s horrific Christmas blizzard, which has left at least 42 Western New Yorkers dead.

Both must be eradicated if Buffalo is to survive similar weather events that are surely on the way in years to come.

It’s not just Buffalo, either. The National Guard should have been sent in sooner to open and supervise warming centers. Systems to categorize snowstorms should be developed to emphasize levels of risk, as they are for hurricanes.

With climate change, expectations are different. Given that big storms on a regular basis can absolutely be expected here, a local government that is not properly prepared for a blizzard – especially a blizzard that was predicted and accurately described well in advance of its arrival – can safely be accused of some degree of ineptitude.

Inequity is a lethal thread that runs through every aspect – other than the atmospheric phenomena that created it – of this blizzard. Quite simply, those with the least suffered the most. Many of those sufferers, including the majority of deaths, were Black residents.

Alexander Wright, founder of the African Heritage Food Co-op, stated it best: “There’s a saying that when the world gets a cold, poor people – especially Black folks – get the flu.”

With the eradication of ineptitude and inequity in mind, here are just a few of the specific areas of Buffalo’s storm/blizzard response that must be improved or reinvented:

• Communication: If it’s possible to live in a world with too many different means of communication, we live in that world. It’s safest to say that most people have the ability to text, however, and that is how the blizzard warning should have been transmitted, much as amber alerts are, using whatever network those use. The alert needed to be expressed in the direst terms possible. Residents ought to have been warned against going outside, period, not just against driving.

It should be noted that residents can sign up for the City of Buffalo’s emergency alert system by going to the buffalony.gov website. Instructions are on the landing page.

• Food and shelter: Many heeded – if they heard – early warnings and had the ability to stock up on 1-2 weeks worth of food a day or two before the blizzard hit. These people, sadly, represent a fraction of Buffalo’s population. Much of Buffalo is food insecure, a fact that was mercilessly hammered home after the May 14 massacre. But the massacre’s aftermath also brought with it a network of emergency food resources. Those resources should have been activated and made available to all in need – prior to the storm.

As for shelter, it was needed not just for the homeless and those stuck in transit, but also for many who lost heat and power during the storm and couldn’t make their homes livable. Yet, only two official warming centers were open in the city when the blizzard first struck.

Neighborhood schools and other institutions that could act as warming centers need to be added to a much larger list of such facilities. Kenmore mechanic Jay Withey Jr. was able to break into a Cheektowaga school and save as many as 24 lives. Schools have what is needed in these situations. Use them.

• Equipment: A reasonable investment in upgraded equipment that can better handle snow-packed streets should be made, but it should be made wisely, coordinating between city, county and state offices and based on a plan, not a knee-jerk response to the blizzard. Sidewalk shoveling should be on the table, as well as more snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles. It has recently been pointed out that the City of Buffalo pays emergency snow removal contractors less than the county and state. That’s a red flag the city should have noticed before this storm.

• Emergency services: In the early stages of the blizzard, Buffalo was overwhelmed and unavoidably paralyzed. City officials warned that first responders would be unable to reach those needing emergency medical assistance. Of course, many such situations arose, ranging from a baby’s ventilator losing power to a woman in labor to people needing dialysis. These tragedies-in-the-making should be anticipated and – within reason – prepared for with the safety of responders prominently in mind. Better equipment would be an urgent part of this preparation. And let’s take care of those essential responders: Aid for these workers, including doctors and nurses, is needed, especially for those who have young children at home.

• Coordination: This is the crucial element that must be applied to any future plan for comprehensive severe weather response. A diverse group of leaders could compose a storm planning and response team, one that can meet and implement life-saving directives, particularly in the areas of emergency food and shelter needs. Those with experience in alleviating human suffering should be brought onboard.

Local volunteers and community groups that stepped up to help so many during the blizzard were bright spots in a scary and depressing weekend. Their successful interventions are proof of Buffalo’s resilience and ultimate ability to see this and other disasters through.

It is not possible to anticipate or meet every eventuality in a storm such as this, and many people responded valiantly. And, to its credit, Buffalo has contracted with New York University’s Wagner School for an objective, public policy review of the city response.

It wasn’t all bad. Many people responded well. even heroically. But with a more thoughtful, holistic plan, the next response can – and must – be better.

