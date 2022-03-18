The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Who’s training whom?; misconstruing criminal justice; and too many reptiles

The criticism stems from Jackson’s work as a public defender but, as any high school student knows, the criminal justice system is meant to be adversarial. There’s no such thing as a fair trial or “innocent until proven guilty” without a vigorous defense. They have to go together. Western New Yorkers understand this as well as anyone, having become painfully aware of the reality of wrongful convictions.

If McConnell has serious complaints to make about Jackson, he should let them fly. This isn’t one.

…

In San Diego, the Associated Press reports, border agents pulled over a trucker for additional inspection and found 52 live reptiles – nine snakes and 43 horned lizards – tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area,” according to a statement. Some of them are considered endangered.

Forget the creepiness. Why couldn’t he just sneak over the border like a normal criminal?

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.