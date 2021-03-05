The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Vaccination acceleration, aggravation by donation and no-ignition competition

Things are looking up for Western New York as vaccines start arriving in bulk, the weather moderates and creativity – along with generosity – opens the way to mass inoculations against Covid-19.

All factors were necessary even to envision the possibility of putting the pandemic largely behind us by fall – or maybe even summer. The arrival of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, shown to be extremely effective at preventing serious illness and death, is an essential development, made more influential by the deal to allow a business rival, Merck & Co, to share in its manufacturing.

Meantime, for the sum of $1, Terry and Kim Pegula are leasing out KeyBank Center as a location for inoculating 1,000 people a day, beginning with those 65 and older. It joins the North and South campuses of Erie Community College as a location for mass inoculations. And, creatively, the Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System has set up a climate-controlled tent to administer vaccination to veterans. It’s the first in the nation to take that approach.

And, yes, thankfully and gloriously, spring is near.

We’re getting there. Hang on. And wear a mask.

• • •