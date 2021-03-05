The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Vaccination acceleration, aggravation by donation and no-ignition competition

Things are looking up for Western New York as vaccines start arriving in bulk, the weather moderates and creativity – along with generosity – opens the way to mass inoculations against Covid-19.
All factors were necessary even to envision the possibility of putting the pandemic largely behind us by fall – or maybe even summer. The arrival of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, shown to be extremely effective at preventing serious illness and death, is an essential development, made more influential by the deal to allow a business rival, Merck & Co, to share in its manufacturing.
Meantime, for the sum of $1, Terry and Kim Pegula are leasing out KeyBank Center as a location for inoculating 1,000 people a day, beginning with those 65 and older. It joins the North and South campuses of Erie Community College as a location for mass inoculations. And, creatively, the Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System has set up a climate-controlled tent to administer vaccination to veterans. It’s the first in the nation to take that approach.
And, yes, thankfully and gloriously, spring is near.
We’re getting there. Hang on. And wear a mask.
• • •
It wasn’t unexpected generosity that resulted in the inadvertent donation of $5,000 cash at a Goodwill store in Fort Worth, Texas. It was an accident.
A man, surely beside himself with worry, came into the store last month reporting that his wife had a donated an old jacket, blissfully unaware than an envelope in a pocket held the bounty.
With 50 to 200 donations a day coming in, store personnel had to search them all. It took what must have been an agonizing three weeks, but someone found it. The man got his money and the worker got a well deserved bonus and commendation.
• • •
Good news for Australian Corey Phillpott, a 23-year-old athlete who finished the World’s Strongest Marathon by running 26.2 miles – while pulling a 3,300-pound pickup.
We’d ask why, but we already know: It’s the same reason that people climb mountains, swim the English Channel and eat too many hot dogs.
Just because.
• • •
