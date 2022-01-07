The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Tinsley saves her human; schools think better for snow days; and sniffing Covid

Tinsley is a dog. You need understand that, but you’ll notice we didn’t say “just a dog.”

She is a Shiloh shepherd, and but for an event that occurred this week, no one would have suggested any scripted and trained collie-like behavior.

Yet, Tinsely did something heroic on Monday, as the year-old pooch led rescuers from a mile away – across a state line, even – to save her master and a companion. Without her canine cleverness, both might well have died.

Now, police are comparing her to Lassie, the TV collie who was routinely summoning humans to rescue her boy Timmy from wells, lakes, abandoned mines, quicksand and such. (That kid never learned.)

In this case, Tinsley’s owner, Cam Laundry, lay unconscious in the woods after his pickup truck drove off a snowy Vermont highway and rolled over. His passenger was seriously injured. Tinsley ran into neighboring New Hampshire, where her presence was reported to police who chased her back to the crash scene, with Tinsley helpfully slowing occasionally so the bipeds could keep up.