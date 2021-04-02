The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The Wilsons’ generosity, a change for Dyngus Day and 14,999 bees too many

It seems the Wilsons aren’t done with us yet. In addition to splitting some $1.4 billion between Buffalo and Southeast Michigan via the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the Wilson family is putting up money for an improved and relocated dog park and a planned entry garden in the park named in Wilson’s honor.

Buffalo surely earned Wilson’s affections through its unshakable commitment to his football team, but it’s fair to say that the city and region are benefiting from his family‘s generosity more than it could have imagined.

In addition to that million-dollar gift from the estates of Wilson’s late daughters, Edith “Dee Dee” Wilson and Linda Bogdan, another $300,000 a year will go to the pending Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, to support the maintenance of the garden and seasonal plantings at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

With our canine friends, we howl with delight.

It’ll be a Dyngus Day with a difference in Buffalo this year, as Monday’s parade will be restricted to about 200 participants.

The festivities are being scaled down due to Covid-19. A 10-block car procession will begin in Polonia at 5 p.m. Monday. Participants must be pre-registered and the event will be livestreamed.