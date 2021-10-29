The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The test scores’ value, economic interest in Buffalo and seeking Dumbledore

Word out of New York State is that the just-announced scores on tests for math and English Language Arts are worthless for comparing to previous years or to statewide results. It’s a fair point.

With only 40% of eligible students taking the tests in a year wracked by pandemic and the fears it generated, those comparisons would be unreliable.

Still, the scores in those standardized tests should be poked and prodded and pulled apart in a focused effort to determine where students stand after a difficult year characterized by remote education, stressful classrooms and inevitable learning losses, a point made by Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa.

That was always going to be the value of this year’s tests. Schools shouldn’t squander this hard-won data.

…

Good news – maybe – out of Invest Buffalo Niagara, the regional economic development agency. CEO Tom Kucharski says the office has just completed a “knock-out crazy” summer, with more companies than ever expressing interest in moving to Western New York or expanding here. Better still, he thinks interest will expand further once the U.S. border reopens to Canada next month.