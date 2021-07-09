The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The return of Frank Lloyd Wright, West Seneca’s chance and saving Pepé Le Pew

Good news for Frank Lloyd Wright fans, and who isn’t one?

As the pandemic recedes, the Darwin Martin House on Jewett Parkway in North Buffalo is back in business. The famed house, now fully restored, is once again open for tours after a 15-month, Covid-borne hiatus. What is more, tours now include the home’s second floor. It’s the first time visitors have been able to see the bedrooms Wright designed for the Martin family.

In a city burgeoning with historic architecture, the Darwin Martin House, once in near-ruins, is among the true gems. So is its sister house, Graycliff, also designed by Wright for the Martins. It sits on a bluff overlooking Lake Erie in Derby.

Also once in dire condition, that house’s interior restoration is now also complete. As Buffalo reopens, its good to see these attractions doing the same, and in their best condition in decades.

In West Seneca, Police Chief Daniel Denz is retiring to take a job as a law enforcement consultant. We wish him well, but we also hope the Town Board will find a successor who will do a better job of respecting residents’ right to know what is happening in their community.