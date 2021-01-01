The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The Panepintos’ bad example, an unusual house and a mystery ‘thief’

Think of them as our own kinder and gentler version of Bonnie and Clyde – just a couple of paired-up problem children. The Panepintos – Marc and Catherine Nugent – have a flair for trouble.
Most recently, Catherine – who is a judge and ought to know better – was publicly censured for becoming personally involved in a 2018 dispute over staffing at City Honors School. The Commission on Judicial Conduct said she violated ethical rules by publicly supporting the Buffalo teachers union during the dispute and said she also made inappropriate remarks on social media and in personal appearances. When you’re a judge, you don’t do that.
Only days before, her husband, former State Sen. Marc Panepinto – he also should have known better – was suspended from practicing law for a year, the result of his misdemeanor plea in a sexual harassment scandal when he was in office. For that, he spent two months in prison.
And there, the analogy falls apart. In 1930, Bonnie Parker smuggled a weapon to Clyde Barrow, allowing him to escape from a Texas prison farm. Maybe next time?
…
And in related news: If you’re in the market for a home with vintage security features, there’s a doozy for sale in northeastern Vermont. The house features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an updated kitchen and seven jail cells with barred windows. The former Essex County hoosegow is listed at $149,000, which is obviously a steal.
…
Finally, and continuing the subject of life outside the law, what do you call someone who takes your chairs without permission then, just as mysteriously, returns them – painted and reupholstered? Is that thievery?
It’s what happened to a couple in New Mexico. Conrad Duran had, himself, found the chairs on the curb and brought them home to repair but, left outdoors, they soon disappeared. Days later, they were back.
“I thought they had been stolen and lo and behold, they had just taken them, redid them, and returned them as a Christmas gift or something like that,” Duran said. “Now they just look absolutely beautiful.”
• • •
