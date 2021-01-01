The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The Panepintos’ bad example, an unusual house and a mystery ‘thief’

Think of them as our own kinder and gentler version of Bonnie and Clyde – just a couple of paired-up problem children. The Panepintos – Marc and Catherine Nugent – have a flair for trouble.

Most recently, Catherine – who is a judge and ought to know better – was publicly censured for becoming personally involved in a 2018 dispute over staffing at City Honors School. The Commission on Judicial Conduct said she violated ethical rules by publicly supporting the Buffalo teachers union during the dispute and said she also made inappropriate remarks on social media and in personal appearances. When you’re a judge, you don’t do that.

Only days before, her husband, former State Sen. Marc Panepinto – he also should have known better – was suspended from practicing law for a year, the result of his misdemeanor plea in a sexual harassment scandal when he was in office. For that, he spent two months in prison.

And there, the analogy falls apart. In 1930, Bonnie Parker smuggled a weapon to Clyde Barrow, allowing him to escape from a Texas prison farm. Maybe next time?

