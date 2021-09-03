The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The Josh Allen food fight, stupidity at Zoar Valley and rising to the top

So, which is it going to be: Buffalo Wild Wings or Bar-Bill? That’s the question set up – and how could it be inadvertent? – by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Allen is part of a new campaign with Buffalo Wild Wings aimed at “putting the Buffalo back in Buffalo Wild Wings.” Fair enough. But shortly after that post, Williams put up a four-second video of a box of Bar-Bill wings being opened. Is that a domestic challenge? Who’s stepping up for Duff’s and the Anchor Bar? Are they less filling or do they taste great?

Stupidity knows no bounds. At least 29 safety signs meant to keep hikers safe in the beautiful but potentially dangerous Zoar Valley have been vandalized or removed this year – that’s 29 of 450 such signs erected by the state Department of Environmental Conservation this year.

The signs serve a life-and-death purpose: Ten people have been killed in hiking or rafting accidents there since 2004. Sometimes, it’s because they ignored trail markers; now it could be because the markers just aren’t there.

Like we said: Stupid.

