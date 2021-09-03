 Skip to main content
The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The Josh Allen food fight, stupidity at Zoar Valley and rising to the top
The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The Josh Allen food fight, stupidity at Zoar Valley and rising to the top

Josh Allen in new Buffalo Wild Wings ad (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback is touting Buffalo Wild Wings in a new ad campaign, but his girlfriend seems to have a different idea.

 Buffalo Wild Wings

So, which is it going to be: Buffalo Wild Wings or Bar-Bill? That’s the question set up – and how could it be inadvertent? – by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Allen is part of a new campaign with Buffalo Wild Wings aimed at “putting the Buffalo back in Buffalo Wild Wings.” Fair enough. But shortly after that post, Williams put up a four-second video of a box of Bar-Bill wings being opened. Is that a domestic challenge? Who’s stepping up for Duff’s and the Anchor Bar? Are they less filling or do they taste great?

Stupidity knows no bounds. At least 29 safety signs meant to keep hikers safe in the beautiful but potentially dangerous Zoar Valley have been vandalized or removed this year – that’s 29 of 450 such signs erected by the state Department of Environmental Conservation this year.

The signs serve a life-and-death purpose: Ten people have been killed in hiking or rafting accidents there since 2004. Sometimes, it’s because they ignored trail markers; now it could be because the markers just aren’t there.

Like we said: Stupid.

Congratulations to one of our own – that is, one of Western New York’s and The Buffalo News’.

Julie Pace is a graduate of Amherst High School and a former youth contributor to The Buffalo News. Now, she’s at the top of the heap, named Wednesday as executive editor and senior vice president of the Associated Press, a position with greater reach and responsibility than just about anyone else in journalism.

We’d like to say we predicted it. But we won’t.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

