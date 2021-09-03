The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The Josh Allen food fight, stupidity at Zoar Valley and rising to the top

So, which is it going to be: Buffalo Wild Wings or Bar-Bill? That’s the question set up – and how could it be inadvertent? – by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams.
Allen is part of a new campaign with Buffalo Wild Wings aimed at “putting the Buffalo back in Buffalo Wild Wings.” Fair enough. But shortly after that post, Williams put up a four-second video of a box of Bar-Bill wings being opened. Is that a domestic challenge? Who’s stepping up for Duff’s and the Anchor Bar? Are they less filling or do they taste great?
…
Stupidity knows no bounds. At least 29 safety signs meant to keep hikers safe in the beautiful but potentially dangerous Zoar Valley have been vandalized or removed this year – that’s 29 of 450 such signs erected by the state Department of Environmental Conservation this year.
The signs serve a life-and-death purpose: Ten people have been killed in hiking or rafting accidents there since 2004. Sometimes, it’s because they ignored trail markers; now it could be because the markers just aren’t there.
Like we said: Stupid.
…
Congratulations to one of our own – that is, one of Western New York’s and The Buffalo News’.
Julie Pace is a graduate of Amherst High School and a former youth contributor to The Buffalo News. Now, she’s at the top of the heap, named Wednesday as executive editor and senior vice president of the Associated Press, a position with greater reach and responsibility than just about anyone else in journalism.
We’d like to say we predicted it. But we won’t.
• • •
