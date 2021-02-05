The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The case of the bungling burglar, help from a Girl Scout and a long-lost wallet

Just in case anyone doubts how dumb criminals can be – and how resourceful police are – consider the case of Jason R. Graham.
The 26-year-old burglar pleaded guilty to a violent felony this week, admitting a home invasion in which he entered a Black Rock home by smashing a kitchen window, assaulted the home owner and fled with an unknown amount of cash. But he dropped his earbuds, which held bits of the Buffalonian’s DNA.
That led police to Graham which led Graham to plead guilty which could lead a judge to pack him off to prison for up to 15 years, the legal proscription for a second violent felony offender.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 10. In the meantime, he is a resident of the county jail. It’s just where he belongs.
…
Here’s to Emily Gordon of Elma. The 17-year-old Girl Scout has put in hours of volunteer work, helping to support the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church’s Respite Care program in East Aurora.
Emily adopted the program to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award after dementia overtook two of her grandparents. One could no longer recognize her and that, she said, “really stuck with me.”
The pandemic interfered with the project but didn’t stop her efforts, which included buying puzzles, paint crafts and even a volleyball net that seniors use while sitting in chairs and sending a balloon back and forth. After Covid-19 prevented her from volunteering in person, she spent her time improving the program’s web presence.
In a period that offers too many worries, the commitment of youths like Emily offers, as a coordinator of the respite program put it, “ a ray of sunshine.”
…
It’s always a relief to find a wallet you fear you have lost, and it doesn’t matter if it happened an hour or a day or a year ago. Or even 53 years ago.
Paul Grisham of San Diego doesn’t even remember losing his wallet back in 1967, when he worked as a Navy meteorologist in Antarctica. But it turned up recently as a building at McMurdo Station was being demolished.
It took some looking by the finders but Grisham, 91, is once again in possession of his old wallet, which still held his Navy ID, driver’s license, a recipe for homemade Kahlua, a beer ration punch card and more. There was never any cash because, yes, there was nothing to buy.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.