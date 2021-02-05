The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The case of the bungling burglar, help from a Girl Scout and a long-lost wallet

Emily adopted the program to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award after dementia overtook two of her grandparents. One could no longer recognize her and that, she said, “really stuck with me.”

The pandemic interfered with the project but didn’t stop her efforts, which included buying puzzles, paint crafts and even a volleyball net that seniors use while sitting in chairs and sending a balloon back and forth. After Covid-19 prevented her from volunteering in person, she spent her time improving the program’s web presence.

In a period that offers too many worries, the commitment of youths like Emily offers, as a coordinator of the respite program put it, “ a ray of sunshine.”

…

It’s always a relief to find a wallet you fear you have lost, and it doesn’t matter if it happened an hour or a day or a year ago. Or even 53 years ago.

Paul Grisham of San Diego doesn’t even remember losing his wallet back in 1967, when he worked as a Navy meteorologist in Antarctica. But it turned up recently as a building at McMurdo Station was being demolished.