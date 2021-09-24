The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The carousel’s magic, snagging reckless drivers and finding freedom on four legs

It’s not that we didn’t know it already, but who doesn’t like affirmation? When visitors representing the National Carousel Association saw what Buffalo has at Canalside, they could hardly contain themselves.

“I think it’s spectacular,” said John Caruso of Brooklyn, one of 103 association members who made their way here from 23 states. “We’ve been waiting to see it ever since we found out about the restoration.”

What they were talking about, of course, was the Buffalo Heritage Carousel, built in North Tonawanda almost a century ago and now housed in the wooden KeyBank Roundhouse, an all-season structure run on power provided by the sun, with help from Buffalo’s Tesla plant.

It’s no surprise the visitors were so enthusiastic. You’d never know from looking at the 1924 carousel that it went unused for 67 years and required extensive restoration.

It’s been a success since it opened in May and the word will now continue to spread about both the carousel and the great city where it has found a new home.

