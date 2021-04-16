The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The blood-clot worry, a beer at the dog park and not just man’s best friend

They’re not the same but the blood clots linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and those linked to hormonal birth control pills have this in common: Both are extremely rare.

The issue has come up since federal health officials paused the use of the single-dose J&J vaccine against the novel coronavirus after six women developed a rare type of blood clot within 13 days of receiving the vaccine. One woman died and another is in critical care.

Caution may be appropriate – this is a new medicine, after all – but panic is not. Even though the types of clots are different and are created differently, both are rare, with the vaccine appearing to cause the problem in fewer than one case in a million – far lower than the risk of dying from Covid-19. That’s true of any type of vaccine, Jennifer Lighter, an infectious diseases specialist and hospital epidemiologist at NYU Langone Health, told Buzzfeed.

All in all, it’s less a cause for worry than for confidence.

