The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The blood-clot worry, a beer at the dog park and not just man’s best friend

They’re not the same but the blood clots linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and those linked to hormonal birth control pills have this in common: Both are extremely rare.
The issue has come up since federal health officials paused the use of the single-dose J&J vaccine against the novel coronavirus after six women developed a rare type of blood clot within 13 days of receiving the vaccine. One woman died and another is in critical care.
Caution may be appropriate – this is a new medicine, after all – but panic is not. Even though the types of clots are different and are created differently, both are rare, with the vaccine appearing to cause the problem in fewer than one case in a million – far lower than the risk of dying from Covid-19. That’s true of any type of vaccine, Jennifer Lighter, an infectious diseases specialist and hospital epidemiologist at NYU Langone Health, told Buzzfeed.
All in all, it’s less a cause for worry than for confidence.
Well, this is a howling good idea, possibly. Erie County is about to get its only indoor/outdoor dog park/human bar.
The news comes as another dog park is being moved and improved in Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. The bark-and-beer dog park is under construction on Genesee Street near Transit Road.
Owners Megan Sitarek and Steve Morlock expect the new business, Barkology, to open Saturday, after being delayed for more than a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. No whimpering allowed.
So, if dogs are man’s best friend, who is dog’s best friend? That’s dog, too, as a South African couple learned when Chucky, their toy pomeranian, fell into their swimming pool. To the rescue came Jessie, the couple’s Staffordshire bull terrier, who circled the pool and eventually pulled Chucky out of the water with her mouth. It was all caught on video.
Jessie deserves a trip to Barkology – and free drink (of water).
