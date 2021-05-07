The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The allure of fresh produce, inducements to inoculation and the sky-high cost of wine

With all that’s been happening in Buffalo – the revival of Seneca One, the pending arrival of a waterfront carousel – it is oddly satisfying that one of the most anticipated is … a new supermarket?

It’s true. When the Braymiller Market opens later in spring, it will be downtown Buffalo’s first grocery store focused on fresh produce. That officially makes it a thing.

The store, which will also include fresh meat and seafood, expects to employ 60 people, some of whom could end up living in apartments being built across the parking lot. It’s not a new football stadium or a rescued skyscraper, but it’s definitely a win for Buffalo.

…

If necessity is the mother of invention, then she has leased space in Western New York. As the number of new vaccinations decline, those who know better are working to induce the reluctant or uninspired to join the ranks of the inoculated.

The most creative and tempting of these efforts is the partnership between the Erie County Health Department and local breweries whose unrefusable offer is: Get a shot – the Moderna one – and have a beer on the house. Come back for the second shot four weeks later and have another. It’s happening elsewhere, too, and it’s genius.