The Editorial Board: It seems to us – The 1919 pandemic cure, a dubious recipe for beer and a scammer’s mistake

The best explanation we can think of is that World War I had just ended and people were stressed. Add to that the lethal miseries of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, and it’s hardly surprising that a doctor concluded that part of the problem was people weren’t drinking enough alcohol.
So Steve Cichon reported this week in one of his delightful dives into the region’s history. In October 1919, after the worst of the pandemic had passed, the Buffalo Express spoke to Dr. Fred Sheahan of St. Catharines, who explained with possibly refutable logic that “a great many had gone to an untimely end because of the impossibility to get a supply of alcohol,” the sale of which then was banned in Ontario.
And, as if to back it up, a Labatt’s beer ad from the time informed American readers that the “fine old ale” not only “tones up the system,” but protects against “the attack of influenza and other diseases.”
“Drink a bottle a day – and keep fit,” it counseled.
We’re not sure how much protection it actually provided, but it surely made tolerating the time more enjoyable.
But just wait until New York legalizes marijuana.
…
And on the subject of beer, an unwise competition is underway in Virginia, where some brewing partners are trying to establish and claim a record for the world’s spiciest beer.
The Maltese Brewing Company of Federicksburg, Va., produces Signal One 2.0 beer, described as a pineapple IPA infused with 500 Carolina Reaper chilies.
It’s enough to put you off beer. Then, again, at least it’s not cinnamon.
…
No one said you had to smart to be a thief. When a would-be scammer tried to claim unemployment benefits through identity theft, the not-so-brilliant crook chose the most wrong mark possible: Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.
Flynn made a point of the attempted thievery by publicly sounding the alarm over the threat that plainly could hit anyone. No arrests have been made, but we sure hope there’s a trial.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.