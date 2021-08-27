The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Strange Democratic outreach, raising the marriage age and that backseat rider

Of course, New Yorkers should be aware of their own glass house. Until four years ago, this state also allowed 14-year-olds to marry. In 2017, the age was raised to 18, though 17-year-olds could marry with the approval of parents and courts. That exception was eliminated this year with a law setting the minimum age at 18.

Even 18 is young, as parents of draft-age children understand. Sixteen may be better than 14, but it’s still child marriage.

• • •

In Wisconsin this week, a customer at a McDonald’s drive-through was startled to see a cow in the back seat of a car there. The owner said he had just bought the cow, but maybe she was just hiding her all-beef self in plain sight.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.