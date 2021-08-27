The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Strange Democratic outreach, raising the marriage age and that backseat rider

You know it’s a strange political year when, more than two months after a primary election, party leaders feel the need to confirm they’re backing the winner.
And a strange year it is.
The winner of Buffalo’s mayoral primary was a shocker: Not only is India Walton a self-described democratic socialist, but she has never held political office. She won in a June primary that the incumbent Democrat, Byron Brown, had all but brushed off as an unnecessary bother.
But Brown isn’t giving up. He’s running a write-in campaign and just lost an attempt win an independent line on the November ballot.
It’s as odd a set of political circumstances as Buffalo has ever seen and, thus, perhaps not surprising, that Walton sought the official endorsement of the Democratic Party, which cheerfully complied.
Think of it as business as usual for an unusual year.
• • •
Good news in North Carolina: Henceforth, you have to be at least 16 to wed in the Tar Heel State. If that seems shockingly low, that’s because it is. But before the change, 14-year-olds could be married there.
Of course, New Yorkers should be aware of their own glass house. Until four years ago, this state also allowed 14-year-olds to marry. In 2017, the age was raised to 18, though 17-year-olds could marry with the approval of parents and courts. That exception was eliminated this year with a law setting the minimum age at 18.
Even 18 is young, as parents of draft-age children understand. Sixteen may be better than 14, but it’s still child marriage.
• • •
In Wisconsin this week, a customer at a McDonald’s drive-through was startled to see a cow in the back seat of a car there. The owner said he had just bought the cow, but maybe she was just hiding her all-beef self in plain sight.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.