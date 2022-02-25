The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Stefanik blames the wrong leader; Hank the Tank multiplies; and those shanties

Even as Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine and threatens the stability of the world, some Republicans are having trouble getting their minds right. Among them is the party’s No. 3 House leader, Elise Stefanik of New York’s North Country. A disciple of Donald Trump, she issued a statement that blamed President Biden for what Putin has done.
Perhaps she forgot that, as president, Trump all but salivated for Putin’s approval and tried to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into manufacturing false claims against then-candidate Biden.
At least she didn’t follow Trump’s reprehensible lead by calling Putin a “very savvy” “genius” for his murderous attack, a description as awful as applying those same words to Hitler. Still, in a time of emergency, Stefanik ought to be capable of better than this.
Yet another reason not to live in the West: Residents of Lake Tahoe, which straddles California and Nevada, have been complaining about a 500-pound bear that has been breaking into houses and having a grand time of it. But it turns out that Hank the Tank isn’t a bear – he’s three bears that, together, are responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the region. Plans are to trap, tag and take DNA from the invaders before releasing them anywhere but Western New York.
Follow up: We noted recently that Hudson, Ohio, Mayor Craig Shubert was worried that allowing ice-fishing shanties on a nearby lake could lead to prostitution. He was misunderstood, he said. Then he resigned.
