The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Stefanik blames the wrong leader; Hank the Tank multiplies; and those shanties

Even as Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine and threatens the stability of the world, some Republicans are having trouble getting their minds right. Among them is the party’s No. 3 House leader, Elise Stefanik of New York’s North Country. A disciple of Donald Trump, she issued a statement that blamed President Biden for what Putin has done.

Perhaps she forgot that, as president, Trump all but salivated for Putin’s approval and tried to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into manufacturing false claims against then-candidate Biden.

At least she didn’t follow Trump’s reprehensible lead by calling Putin a “very savvy” “genius” for his murderous attack, a description as awful as applying those same words to Hitler. Still, in a time of emergency, Stefanik ought to be capable of better than this.

…