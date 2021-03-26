The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Staying the course on Covid; offering help for dads and a beaver was where?

More mixed messages on Covid-19: Cases in Western New York ticked up last week, possibly because the more infectious “California variant” has shown up in at least five Erie County residents.

At the same time, though, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo further relaxed rules on nursing home visits to align with new guidelines from U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That’s because between those already infected and the rising numbers of people vaccinated, conditions are becoming somewhat safer.

Still, vaccinations are proceeding unevenly. While 40% of residents in some Amherst communities have been vaccinated, only 12% of residents in some poorer Buffalo neighborhoods have been vaccinated. Whether that has to do with availability, access or vaccine resistance, the community won’t be truly safe if large swaths of the population aren’t immunized.

So, the point: This isn’t the time to relax. We’ll set ourselves back it we don’t hang on a little longer – wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, maintaining distances and washing hands. Stay the course.

…