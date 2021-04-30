The Editorial Board: It seems to us – State Fair leads us back toward normal, and soccer team gets an uninvited guest

Perhaps the best news to come out of Albany recently was the announcement that this year’s New York State Fair is a go. The annual celebration was a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, canceled for 2020 over the real prospect of creating a 17-day superspreader event. This year’s fair is scheduled for Aug. 20-Sept. 6.
Better still for Western New Yorkers will be if the Erie County Fair can also return to the calendar. It’s tentatively scheduled for Aug. 11-22 and, given the availability of vaccines, the chances seem good.
The question on both of these is if they will be open to all or if proof of a vaccination or negative Covid test will be needed. Regardless, it’s yet another reason for everyone to be inoculated. That’s the path back to normal.
…
Yet another reason to love New York: A professional soccer team was holding a closed practice in Orlando, Fla., on Monday when an intruder interrupted play.
It was an alligator. In fact, it was a “massive alligator,” Toronto FC Coach Chris Armas told Sky Sports.
“And my players are running towards the alligator as I went the other way,” he was quoted by UPI. “Listen we talk about fearless and aggressive round here, but I thought we would not think about that at that moment.”
Mosquitos can get pretty big up this way, of course, and some people even see bears. We prefer them, thank you.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.