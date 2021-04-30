The Editorial Board: It seems to us – State Fair leads us back toward normal, and soccer team gets an uninvited guest

Perhaps the best news to come out of Albany recently was the announcement that this year’s New York State Fair is a go. The annual celebration was a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, canceled for 2020 over the real prospect of creating a 17-day superspreader event. This year’s fair is scheduled for Aug. 20-Sept. 6.

Better still for Western New Yorkers will be if the Erie County Fair can also return to the calendar. It’s tentatively scheduled for Aug. 11-22 and, given the availability of vaccines, the chances seem good.

The question on both of these is if they will be open to all or if proof of a vaccination or negative Covid test will be needed. Regardless, it’s yet another reason for everyone to be inoculated. That’s the path back to normal.

…

Yet another reason to love New York: A professional soccer team was holding a closed practice in Orlando, Fla., on Monday when an intruder interrupted play.

It was an alligator. In fact, it was a “massive alligator,” Toronto FC Coach Chris Armas told Sky Sports.