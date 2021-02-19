The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Saving the snow days, praising a Pegula, opening cans and finding a dream job

It’s an infamy and on behalf of children everywhere, we’ll say it boldly: The idea that remote learning will eliminate the joy – that is to say, the need – of snow days is nothing less than a crime against junior humanity.
Snow days are sacred, a precious rite of youth. They are stolen hours, freedom from the tyranny of the classroom, liberation from authority.
And, yet, here come the experts telling us that the pandemic has shown that there is no need to call off school just because snow, ice or frigid temperatures make the journey to school too dangerous. Students can learn remotely. Never mind the crushing blow this will deliver to future generations once they learn what we have done to them.
With apologies to the late George H.W. Bush, this aggression must not stand.
…
The tennis playing daughter of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners made a playoff run of her own, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, one of tennis’ Grand Slam events.
Jessica Pegula fell to fellow American Jennifer Brady in three sets in their quarterfinal match. Pegula’s parents are Terry and Kim Pegula. The way the Sabres are playing lately, maybe they could study some video of Jessica’s shotmaking to get some ideas for how to score points.
…
More proof that Canada and beer go together: A Windsor, Ont., man has broken the Guinness World Record for opening cans with only his teeth – 24 cans in one minute. Chucky Mady, 32, used soft drink cans but, come on, the correct application is obvious.
…
If you’re stressed out and not making enough money, this may be for you: A website dealing in advice on sleep will pay $2,000 for you – or someone – to sleep five nights in a variety of places, including a five-star resort.
Sleeping on the job was never more attractive or less risky.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.