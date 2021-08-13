The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Rhymes with ‘local’; Hochul’s media history; and the end of impeachment

All around the country, the airwaves were buzzing with the news about Kathy Hochul. Not just that she was about to become New York’s governor, not just that she would be the state’s first woman governor; not even just that she was from Buffalo. It was also, how do you pronounce Hochul?
Let’s just say, not everyone got it right.
But if anyone needed a reminder of just how low-profile – that’s the nice way of putting it – the lieutenant governor’s office is, that should suffice.
And if anyone still doesn’t know how, Hochul’s office offered a helpful hint: It rhymes with “local.”
Speaking of Hochul, here’s a fun fact for baby boomers, political junkies and anyone with a sense of the amazing: The soon-to-be governor held her first press conference on Wednesday, offering brief and to-the-point answers to several reporters. That, alone, marked a notable change from the recent past.
But she saved her first one-on-one interview for The News’ Washington Bureau Chief, Jerry Zremski – the same Jerry Zremski (how many could there be?) who interviewed her 43 years ago when they both attended Syracuse University and she was Student Association Vice President Kathy Courtney. It was, he commented, his first big interview for the Daily Orange. A big one for The News, too.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie made the right decision Friday, when he announced that the chamber would drop its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. While he said the probe had uncovered credible evidence of several impeachable offenses, Cuomo’s resignation made the matter moot. He’s right. The Assembly will provide the evidence to other investigators, but it’s time to move on.
• • •
