The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Return of BPO is a sound decision; Blue Jays make themselves at home

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has presented some virtual concerts during the coronavirus pandemic, but – to quote a Motown song – there ain’t nothing like the real thing.

The news this week that JoAnn Falletta and the BPO will return to Kleinhans Music Hall in the fall with a full season of concerts was a gust of wind beneath our Covid-clipped wings.

The season includes all the old favorites – including the Classics Series and Pops Series – with special guests like super soprano Renee Fleming, “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. and Kenny G, the OG of the saxophone.

The BPO is one major league team that no one can pry away from Buffalo.

Speaking of the major leagues, while the border between the U.S. and Canada remains closed to all but essential traffic, a silver lining for Buffalo is the fact that the Toronto Blue Jays are playing a series of home games here, at Sahlen Field.

We are firmly on the side of those wishing the border to reopen. When that happens, it would take at least three to four weeks for the Blue Jays to plan and execute a move back up north, according to Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro.