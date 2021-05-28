The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Reconnecting the Falls to its birthright, vaccine craftiness and goodbye, Tom

Speaking of Niagara Falls, it’s good to see the goal of making the city more appealing to its own residents is continuing to move ahead. A bad idea, originally known as the Robert Moses Parkway and now called the Niagara Scenic Parkway, was inflicted on the city the 1950s, separating the city from one of the nation’s most dramatic riverfronts. Today, those injuries are being ameliorated.

Part of the parkway just north of downtown has been removed and, now, a flight of 54 steel steps allows residents and visitors to safely cross the parkway and enjoy the river upstream from the falls. With it, 25 streets have now been reconnected to the river. It’s a fine start.

…

Let the creativity wars begin. Or, actually, let them continue.

As U.S. states confront the problem of vaccine hesitancy, many are devising schemes to tempt the reluctant to roll up their sleeves. They have ranged from prom themes to free beer to million-dollar lottery chances. What’s next, a trip on one of Elon Musk’s rockets?