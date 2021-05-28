The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Reconnecting the Falls to its birthright, vaccine craftiness and goodbye, Tom

Speaking of Niagara Falls, it’s good to see the goal of making the city more appealing to its own residents is continuing to move ahead. A bad idea, originally known as the Robert Moses Parkway and now called the Niagara Scenic Parkway, was inflicted on the city the 1950s, separating the city from one of the nation’s most dramatic riverfronts. Today, those injuries are being ameliorated.
Part of the parkway just north of downtown has been removed and, now, a flight of 54 steel steps allows residents and visitors to safely cross the parkway and enjoy the river upstream from the falls. With it, 25 streets have now been reconnected to the river. It’s a fine start.
…
Let the creativity wars begin. Or, actually, let them continue.
As U.S. states confront the problem of vaccine hesitancy, many are devising schemes to tempt the reluctant to roll up their sleeves. They have ranged from prom themes to free beer to million-dollar lottery chances. What’s next, a trip on one of Elon Musk’s rockets?
Now, New York is offering a free four-year college education at any SUNY institution. Ten “scholarships” a week will be awarded in drawings that will be held on five consecutive Wednesdays, starting next week. Good for students, good for parents’ bank accounts, good for the state.
…
Finally, a warm remembrance for Buffalo’s own Tom Shannon, a deejay’s deejay who died Wednesday. Through the end of his long career, he was a radio treasure and a pleasure to listen to. He worked in a number of cities, but his heart was always in Buffalo. Heaven today is more cheerful, more charming and more chatty.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.