The Editorial Board: It seems to us … Orchard Park school leaders take charge and two joyful anniversaries for the area

Here’s a salute to the members of the Orchard Park School Board. When a – what? gang? mob? rabble? – of unmasked community members came to a public meeting last week, objecting to – you guessed it – the statewide mask mandate over which the board has no control.
To their great credit, board members simply didn’t engage with them. Instead, they adjourned into an executive session until the protesters agreed to put their masks on. At that point, the meeting proceeded and onlookers were able to speak, for and against the mask policy.
It was a lesson in de-escalation at a risky moment. Good for the board in responding well to a stressful moment.
…
Western New York has seen a couple of significant anniversaries in recent weeks. On Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site turned 50 on Sept. 14 – the 120th anniversary of the day Roosevelt became the nation’s 26th president.
Then vice president, T.R. was sworn into office in the library of the home owned by his friend, Ansley Wilcox, following the assassination of President William McKinley at the 1901 Pan-Am Exhibition in Buffalo.
Once near demolition, the house was thankfully preserved and opened as a National Historic Site in 1971. A statue of Roosevelt, one of the nation’s great presidents, stands outside. It’s worth the visit.
In Lackawanna, meanwhile, Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna marked its centennial of its beginnings last month. The vision of Father Nelson Baker, the shrine rivals Europe’s most magnificent churches and remains an architectural landmark.
The basilica opened in 1926 after five years of construction. With renovations planned, supporters can expect the basilica will continue to serve the community for another century.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.