The Editorial Board: It seems to us … Orchard Park school leaders take charge and two joyful anniversaries for the area

Here’s a salute to the members of the Orchard Park School Board. When a – what? gang? mob? rabble? – of unmasked community members came to a public meeting last week, objecting to – you guessed it – the statewide mask mandate over which the board has no control.

To their great credit, board members simply didn’t engage with them. Instead, they adjourned into an executive session until the protesters agreed to put their masks on. At that point, the meeting proceeded and onlookers were able to speak, for and against the mask policy.

It was a lesson in de-escalation at a risky moment. Good for the board in responding well to a stressful moment.

…

Western New York has seen a couple of significant anniversaries in recent weeks. On Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site turned 50 on Sept. 14 – the 120th anniversary of the day Roosevelt became the nation’s 26th president.

Then vice president, T.R. was sworn into office in the library of the home owned by his friend, Ansley Wilcox, following the assassination of President William McKinley at the 1901 Pan-Am Exhibition in Buffalo.