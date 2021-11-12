The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Monopoly on Buffalo properties, new mission for Avi Israel and …well, never mind

“Listen, I’ve already got Northtown and Basil. I’ll trade you my Tim Horton’s for your West Herr and it will help us both. Just don’t think you’ll ever get my Buffalo Bills …”

It’s the kind of conversation that will become more likely in homes that buy the new Buffalo version of Monopoly, a fundraising project of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Oishei Children’s Hospital, licensed by Hasbro.

Other recognizable properties in the game include the Buffalo Sabres, Paula’s Donuts, Sahlen’s hot dogs and, yes, The Buffalo News. The Bills, of course, occupy the spot most of us know as Boardwalk.

The limited edition game is on sale at Tops Friendly Markets and will benefit the Roswell Park/Oishei Children’s Hospital Cancer and Blood Disorders program.

Now, about that Bills property …

