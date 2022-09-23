 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Marv Levy’s magic, a saving grace of the Pegula era and Chris Jacobs does right

Marv Levy (copy)

Former Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy addresses the crowd prior to playing the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday. The crowd erupted in undisguised joy.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Even for those who are not Bills fans – we’re told such creatures exist– it was surely impossible not to be thrilled at the unexpected appearance of former coach Marv Levy at Monday’s home opener.

Walking onto the field that was once his, the 97-year-old Hall of Fame coach electrified the crowd that seemed to know what was coming, bellowing at the top of its lungs: “Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?” Where, indeed?

It was a throwback to the team’s golden era – if such it can be without Super Bowl rings as evidence – and, many hope, a harbinger of the one to come. Stay well, friend.

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, who led the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s, surprised fans at the team's home opener. Levy (with help from Jim Kelly and Bruce Smith) greeted the sold-out stadium with his classic pre-game quote: "Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?"

Speaking of the Bills, Buffalo and its beloved team dodged a bigger bullet than many knew when Terry and Kim Pegula bought the team eight years ago. Among those whose bids they overcame was one from a certain Donald Trump.

Trump, of course, is now being sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James over allegations that he inappropriately, unethically and possibly illegally overstated his wealth in pursuing business deals, including his 2014 bid for the Bills.

Imagine the upheaval over the past six years had he won that competition. James’ lawsuit, alone, could have led to havoc for the team.

And so, once again, thank you, Pegulas.

In the end, only nine Republicans had the patriotism, good sense and nerve to support a successful House bill aimed at preventing another effort to steal a presidential election. Happily, one of the nine was Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park. It doesn’t make up for his terrible vote to reject some of Joe Biden’s electors on Jan. 6, 2021, but it was the right thing for the country and he deserves credit for it.

• • •

