The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Joel Giambra’s impossible dream and a relay runner with an unfair advantage

It’s a nice idea that Joel Giambra has, but let’s get real: His party will never go along with it.

The former Erie County executive – a Democrat turned Republican – wants next year’s gubernatorial primary open not just to Republicans but to all unaffiliated voters. It could, as Giambra suggests and hopes, keep the party from galloping off to the far right, where its chances of winning the governorship – or any statewide office – would be significantly diminished in an overwhelmingly blue state.

But Republicans are no more likely to invite outsiders into their tent than Democrats, regardless of any benefit. And, in any case, Republicans these days aren’t much interested in moderates like Giambra.

When the race was over, the winner, you’ll excuse us for saying, was dog tired. Literally.

The scene was a high school track meet in Utah, last leg of a relay race. Gracie Laney was in the lead. Suddenly, she said, the crowd grew louder and she assumed another runner was gaining on her. One was – a four-legged one.