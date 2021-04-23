The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Joel Giambra’s impossible dream and a relay runner with an unfair advantage

It’s a nice idea that Joel Giambra has, but let’s get real: His party will never go along with it.
The former Erie County executive – a Democrat turned Republican – wants next year’s gubernatorial primary open not just to Republicans but to all unaffiliated voters. It could, as Giambra suggests and hopes, keep the party from galloping off to the far right, where its chances of winning the governorship – or any statewide office – would be significantly diminished in an overwhelmingly blue state.
But Republicans are no more likely to invite outsiders into their tent than Democrats, regardless of any benefit. And, in any case, Republicans these days aren’t much interested in moderates like Giambra.
• • •
When the race was over, the winner, you’ll excuse us for saying, was dog tired. Literally.
The scene was a high school track meet in Utah, last leg of a relay race. Gracie Laney was in the lead. Suddenly, she said, the crowd grew louder and she assumed another runner was gaining on her. One was – a four-legged one.
Holly the dog had seen the baton, pulled her leash from an owner’s hand, and joined the race, darting among runners – and finishing just ahead of Gracie who, no pun intended, took it all in stride. “I honestly am just glad that we didn’t get hurt,” she said. “It’s a fun experience.”
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.