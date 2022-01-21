The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Goodbye to the Bubble Man; Buffalo opens its heart; raising an orangutan

One of the most satisfying aspects of urban life lies in its charming quirks: pigeon-lovers on park benches; neighborhoods where residents overhear lions roaring in a nearby zoo; a high-wire walker parading between rooftop statues.

A guy who blows bubbles out his window.

Buffalo lost that part of its charm this week when its beloved Bubble Man, Charles “Chuck” Incorvaia, died in his sleep. He was 75.

A private man and a disabled Navy veteran, Incorvaia delighted in delighting his neighborhood by blowing bubbles out of his window over Jim’s Steakout at the corner of Elmwood and Allen.

“Doesn’t matter the time of day,” his brother James, the restaurant owner, tweeted Wednesday morning. “If you found yourself on that corner and looked up, you’d see bubbles showered down on Allen St. from the early morning to the late night.”

Now, no more. With the loss of its Bubble Man, a little of Buffalo’s charm has drifted away.

…