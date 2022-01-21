The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Goodbye to the Bubble Man; Buffalo opens its heart; raising an orangutan

One of the most satisfying aspects of urban life lies in its charming quirks: pigeon-lovers on park benches; neighborhoods where residents overhear lions roaring in a nearby zoo; a high-wire walker parading between rooftop statues.
A guy who blows bubbles out his window.
Buffalo lost that part of its charm this week when its beloved Bubble Man, Charles “Chuck” Incorvaia, died in his sleep. He was 75.
A private man and a disabled Navy veteran, Incorvaia delighted in delighting his neighborhood by blowing bubbles out of his window over Jim’s Steakout at the corner of Elmwood and Allen.
“Doesn’t matter the time of day,” his brother James, the restaurant owner, tweeted Wednesday morning. “If you found yourself on that corner and looked up, you’d see bubbles showered down on Allen St. from the early morning to the late night.”
Now, no more. With the loss of its Bubble Man, a little of Buffalo’s charm has drifted away.
…
Once again, Buffalo is about to demonstrate one of its finest qualities as it prepares to offer a welcoming hug to desperate people from far away. Four immigrant and resettlement agencies in the city had already begun accepting evacuees from Afghanistan but the federal government asked them to take more. They, of course, agreed.
When the work is complete, Buffalo will have taken in at least 456 refugees from that tortured country. Does anyone doubt that, if asked, we will be willing to help more?
…
The onlookers at the New Orleans zoo are curious about the baby Sumatran orangutan being diapered and bottle-fed. The onlookers are orangutans, too. None is asking for his own bottle.
The unnamed infant is being hand-raised because his mother isn’t producing enough milk to nourish him. He’s doing better now and – good news – so did his mother when she was similarly cared for.
• • •
