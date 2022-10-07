The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Good news along the border, honoring James Meredith and snakes were where?

It was a long time coming, but the Canadian decision to fully reopen its border to travelers is welcome news on both sides of the frontier.

Neither Americans going to Canada nor Canadians returning home will have to bother any longer with ArriveCan, the pesky Covid-reporting app that was despised beyond its actual inconvenience. Americans will not even have to be vaccinated to head to Niagara-on-the-Lake or Toronto or any other place in Canada.

Already, Canadians are beginning to return to Western New York, but to encourage them further, the U.S. government should also drop its vaccination requirement. At this point in the pandemic, those protections are more trouble than they’re worth.

…

He’s 89, now, but last week, James Meredith returned to the University of Mississippi at Oxford not as a Black man entering a whites-only campus, but as a hero who risked everything – including his life – for the education he deserved and, with that, helped to change the country.

At an event on Wednesday, the civil rights icon joined with those who came to celebrate him and also to issue a caution: “In my opinion,” he said, “this is the best day I ever lived. But there’s some more truth. Celebration is good. I don’t think there’s anybody in this house or in the state of Mississippi that think the problem has been solved.”

Amen to that.

…

A Queens man has been charged with a bizarre attempt at smuggling at a border crossing in northern New York. Specifically, Calvin Bautista stands accused of bringing three Burmese pythons into the county by concealing them in his pants.

There’s so much to say, but we’ll leave that to you.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.