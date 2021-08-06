The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Free William Sulzer; well done JROTC cadets; and smart solar panel placement

As New Yorkers contemplate the possible impeachment of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, we rise to promote the unimpeachment of the only New York governor – so far – to have been thrown out of office.

William Sulzer, also a Democrat, was governor only nine months when he was convicted in an impeachment trial that was marred by the involvement of the corrupt Tammany Hall political machine. Sulzer had been one of its adherents, but after he broke with it, the organization produced evidence of falsified campaign expense records.

Still, many observers believe the impeachment was legally questionable. Efforts to overturn it posthumously have failed, but backers should try again.

That way, Cuomo can be first.

…

Belated congratulations to Hutchinson Central Technical High School’s JROTC Team for its first-place win in the National Leadership Bowl Championship in Washington, D.C.

The Army cadets of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps earned top scores competing against 1,511 other teams, including 40 teams that advanced to the final competition.