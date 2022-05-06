The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Find Haso’s killer; don’t lose district elections; and a reminder on passwords

So, police are spending their time investigating the death of dog, despite other urgent claims on their time? They are, and good for them.

Haso was a police dog who worked for four years in the Erie County Sheriff’s K-9 unit. The German shepherd saved the lives of at least eight people and helped turn up stashes of fentanyl, marijuana and cocaine. He assisted more than two dozen local police agencies, as well as the State Police and three federal agencies.

Someone killed Haso, who was retired after four years of service and living with Deputy Richard Lundberg, his owner and former K-9 handler.

“He did not deserve to go like this,” Lundberg said. “He deserved to go on his terms – comfortable, at home, while taken care of and happy.”

Animal cruelty is always worth investigating and punishing, but a death like Haso's carries a special sting. We hope the culprit is made to pay.

…

Here’s to any decision that wards off the craziness of an at-large congressional election across New York. It was a possibility floated by Democrats after the state’s highest court affirmed a decision to reject new district lines and moved the primary election from June to August.

The court rejected the new districts based on a 2014 amendment to the state constitution. The idea of an at-large election was grounded in a federal statute from the 1950s, but it would have concentrated political power downstate, even more than it is now.

Democrats argued in federal court that the primary couldn’t legally be moved to August, which opened the possibility of an at-large election. The court rejected the theory and with it, observers say, the likelihood of such a disaster to upstate interests.

So it goes in the cutthroat fight for power.

…

It is not just Cinco de Mayo anymore. In an acknowledgment of the facts of 21st century life, May 5 was also World Password Day, so declared by Intel Security based on a 2005 book by Mark Burnett, a computer security researcher. In the book, “Perfect Passwords,” Burnett recommended that people set an annual day to update their passwords.

It is an unofficial holiday, so don’t ask the boss for a day off, but its intent is worthy: Make your passwords unique and update them annually.

For the sake of thoroughness, May 5 was also Cartoonists Day (yay, Adam), Museum Lover’s Day, National Oyster Day, National Hoagie Day, Hand Hygiene Day and International Midwives Day. Now you know.

• • •

