The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Farewell to Rene Robert of the French Connection and busy days at the border

Those were the days, in the early- to mid-1970s, when the Buffalo Sabres still counted as a new expansion team in the National Hockey League. It didn’t take long for the squad to rise into a Stanley Cup threat, and a lot of that was due to the thrilling play of the team’s legendary “French Connection” line: center Gilbert Perreault, left winger Rick Martin and, on the right wing, Rene Robert.

Robert died this week, less than two weeks after suffering a heart attack. He was 23 when he came to the Sabres, 72 when he passed away on Tuesday. Now, Perreault, 70, is the only survivor. Martin died 10 years ago in a car accident in Clarence. He also had suffered a cardiac episode.

Here’s to Robert and the memories he and the others gave to Buffalo. May they serve as an inspiration to today’s team.

…

It was a busy few days at the border, even with crossings restricted to essential travelers, a designation that apparently doesn’t include beagles out for a walk.

Snoopy the beagle took it in his mind this week to stroll across the Whirlpool Bridge in Niagara Falls. It is a Nexus-only bridge and he had lacked proper identification.