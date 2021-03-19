The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Don’t exhale too freely yet; a treat for St. Paddy’s Day and careful what you sell

You can almost hear the whole country exhaling: As vaccines begin pouring into communities in Western New York and around the country, the sense of relief is palpable.

It’s also premature.

The problem is that after exhaling, we still need to inhale and the coronavirus is still out there, still infecting people – still killing them. It’s too early to let our guard down.

It is undeniable that we are on a hopeful path out of a frightening and disruptive pandemic. Maybe by sometime this summer, a semblance of normalcy will begin to settle safely over the country. It can’t come soon enough after a year of worry, aggravation and loss.

But, for now, too few of us are vaccinated; some people, unaccountably, don’t want to be. Meanwhile, more infectious variants of the virus are circulation and some of them are more virulent – more likely to cause serious illness, hospitalization or death.

So, as even the state begins relaxing capacity limits at ballparks and other outdoor venues, and even as Western New York posts the state’s lowest infection rates, it is important to remain on guard. Avoid crowds, wash your hands and, when appropriate, exhale through a mask.

Don’t give the virus room to breathe.