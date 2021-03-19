The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Don’t exhale too freely yet; a treat for St. Paddy’s Day and careful what you sell

You can almost hear the whole country exhaling: As vaccines begin pouring into communities in Western New York and around the country, the sense of relief is palpable.
It’s also premature.
The problem is that after exhaling, we still need to inhale and the coronavirus is still out there, still infecting people – still killing them. It’s too early to let our guard down.
It is undeniable that we are on a hopeful path out of a frightening and disruptive pandemic. Maybe by sometime this summer, a semblance of normalcy will begin to settle safely over the country. It can’t come soon enough after a year of worry, aggravation and loss.
But, for now, too few of us are vaccinated; some people, unaccountably, don’t want to be. Meanwhile, more infectious variants of the virus are circulation and some of them are more virulent – more likely to cause serious illness, hospitalization or death.
So, as even the state begins relaxing capacity limits at ballparks and other outdoor venues, and even as Western New York posts the state’s lowest infection rates, it is important to remain on guard. Avoid crowds, wash your hands and, when appropriate, exhale through a mask.
Don’t give the virus room to breathe.
…
The calendar says spring arrives on Sunday – and hooray for that – but the cosmos tells us it’s been here for three days already.
That may not be news to those who pine for the return of the light and who haunt timeanddate.com, which monitors things celestial. Each year, the website reports that it is on St Patrick’s Day that the daylight hours first overcome the dark in Buffalo.
So it was that on Wednesday, the sun came up at 7:23 a.m. and didn’t set until 7:24 p.m., posting a joyful daytime length of 12 hours, 1 minute.
And it only gets better.
…
Fair warning as the prospect of warmer weather sets hearts fluttering and Western New Yorkers’ thoughts turn to … garage sales. That junk you have may be valuable.
In Connecticut, a yard sale featured an attractive but small floral bowl. An unidentified buyer took it home for $35 – then began researching it.
Bottom line: It was sold at Sotheby’s in New York City for $721,800. It turned out the Chinese “lotus bowl” was from the court of the Yongle Emperor, who ruled from 1403 until 1424. Only six other lotus bowls from the same period are known to still exist.
Watch your junk.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.