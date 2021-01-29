The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Chris Collins dishes on something, cash shortfall in N.T. and Zippy comes home

Just when you thought it was safe … back comes Chris Collins. The thieving ex-congressman who was bailed out of prison through an undeserved pardon by former president Donald Trump wants you to know what he’s thinking about, via a variety of social media platforms. Can you hardly wait?
Collins promises lots of important information, including the need for prison reform, gleaned through 10 gruelling weeks at a Florida prison camp. He was sentenced to 26 months.
Our advice: Be wary of what this insider-trading felon has to say about the U.S. Justice Department and, for the love of Bernie Madoff, don’t take any stock tips.
• • •
Good news, North Tonawandans: Your city government isn’t the least bit worried that it doesn’t have the money to pay its bills. That is to say, your bills, funded with your tax dollars. As a state audit predicted last year, its financial cupboard is about bare.
But, no worries. City Accountant Jeffrey Zellner says the city will borrow the dough. It’s only money, right?
• • •
A chimpanzee escaped from its enclosure at an Australian zoo this week, but the accommodating fellow decided he wasn’t up to monkeying around, so he returned on his own. No word yet if he’s opening any social media accounts to let people know what he thinks about stuff.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.