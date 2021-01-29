The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Chris Collins dishes on something, cash shortfall in N.T. and Zippy comes home

Just when you thought it was safe … back comes Chris Collins. The thieving ex-congressman who was bailed out of prison through an undeserved pardon by former president Donald Trump wants you to know what he’s thinking about, via a variety of social media platforms. Can you hardly wait?

Collins promises lots of important information, including the need for prison reform, gleaned through 10 gruelling weeks at a Florida prison camp. He was sentenced to 26 months.

Our advice: Be wary of what this insider-trading felon has to say about the U.S. Justice Department and, for the love of Bernie Madoff, don’t take any stock tips.

• • •

Good news, North Tonawandans: Your city government isn’t the least bit worried that it doesn’t have the money to pay its bills. That is to say, your bills, funded with your tax dollars. As a state audit predicted last year, its financial cupboard is about bare.

But, no worries. City Accountant Jeffrey Zellner says the city will borrow the dough. It’s only money, right?

• • •