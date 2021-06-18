The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Celebrating the history of beer, Marley’s progression and buying a water tower

Who doesn’t like the idea of a Buffalo “Brewseum” to recognize the history of beer in this blue-collar city? We’ll have one on Buffalo’s East Side if John Domres Jr. has his wish.
As microbreweries begin to dot the city, Domres is planning an expansion of his craft brewery, Buffalo Brewing Co. If all works out, he will move the business from the Larkin District to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and into a now-dilapidated 1899 building that was, in its heydey, a brewery.
But he also wants to use the expanded space to open a beer museum, which sounds not only delicious but patriotic. As not everyone knows, George Washington was both a brewer and consumer of the beautiful beverage and, as July Fourth nears, what better way to honor America?
All right, never mind. But pour another.
…
From caffeine to cannabis: With the state having legalized recreational marijuana, the son of the late reggae musician Bob Marley wants to open a marijuana operation in New York, and possibly Buffalo. Working with partners, Rohan Marley is considering a 100,000-square-foot location in Buffalo that could employ more than 50 people. The group, Ventures LLC, is also looking at Rochester and Syracuse.
It’s perhaps a natural progression for the businessman who in 2009 founded Marley Coffee, an organic and sustainable business founded in Jamaica. As times change, so do stimulants. Maybe someday, a “potseum.”
…
Understatement of the week: “Sometimes we make a mistake.” That’s definitely what it was when the Brooksville, Fla., City Council accidentally sold its water tower to a businessman who only wanted the property underneath it. The cost to Bobby Read? A mere $55,000. But he gave it back.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.