The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Celebrating the history of beer, Marley’s progression and buying a water tower

Who doesn’t like the idea of a Buffalo “Brewseum” to recognize the history of beer in this blue-collar city? We’ll have one on Buffalo’s East Side if John Domres Jr. has his wish.

As microbreweries begin to dot the city, Domres is planning an expansion of his craft brewery, Buffalo Brewing Co. If all works out, he will move the business from the Larkin District to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and into a now-dilapidated 1899 building that was, in its heydey, a brewery.

But he also wants to use the expanded space to open a beer museum, which sounds not only delicious but patriotic. As not everyone knows, George Washington was both a brewer and consumer of the beautiful beverage and, as July Fourth nears, what better way to honor America?

All right, never mind. But pour another.

From caffeine to cannabis: With the state having legalized recreational marijuana, the son of the late reggae musician Bob Marley wants to open a marijuana operation in New York, and possibly Buffalo. Working with partners, Rohan Marley is considering a 100,000-square-foot location in Buffalo that could employ more than 50 people. The group, Ventures LLC, is also looking at Rochester and Syracuse.