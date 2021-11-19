The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Canada takes a baby step, the Josh Allen sugar high and a school’s mascot flies in

Well, it’s not what many people were hoping for, but it’s a start.

Barely a week after the United States reopened its land borders, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this week that his country would relax its Covid testing requirement – but only for Canadians returning home and, even then, only for those who had visited this country for less than 72 hours. Those who stay longer will still need to show a negative Covid test before they can go home.

As for Americans driving to Canada, all the protocols remain in force: Not only must they be fully vaccinated, they must also provide proof of a negative Covid test taken in the previous 72 hours and upload the results to the ArriveCAN app. And not just any Covid test will suffice – the requirement is for the more accurate, and costly, PCR test.

It’s unfortunate because, while Trudeau’s announcement will benefit American border businesses, it will do nothing for those in Canada. The unnecessary hassle will continue to discourage Americans from crossing the border to view the falls or visit Niagara-on-the-Lake.

We have some sympathy for leaders in this fraught environment. Their task is to protect the citizens from a deadly virus, sometimes without the cooperation of those they are trying to protect.