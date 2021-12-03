The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Bills fans show their generosity; welcome civil disobedience; and two-times lucky

The Bills’ misfortune is Louisiana’s saving grace – and we’re not talking about the NFL Saints. When cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his ACL, fans here showed their appreciation for a great player by helping to feed the hungry in Shreveport, La., White’s hometown.

The Bills Mafia Babes drove the campaign, encouraging fans to donate $27 – that’s White’s number – to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. As of Wednesday, more than $108,000 had been donated and well appreciated by both the food bank and White.

That says a lot about Buffalo fans and the player they’re going to miss over the coming weeks. They’re a fine fit.

…

In a welcome display of civil disobedience, some Buffalo residents took the law into their own hands to paint a crosswalk where a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed while walking home from school last month. Residents were fed up waiting for the city. A city spokesman unwisely described the action as politicizing the death, saying the city had been painting school crosswalks since July. A better response would have been “Thanks for doing that. We’re working as fast as we can, but young lives matter.”

…